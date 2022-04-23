Sometimes it is hard to imagine how some people can be so unhappy. It’s even harder to imagine how unhappy they can make those around them. Every business from Fortune 500 companies to governments has seen its fair share of toxic people. Surprisingly, these organizational cancers often wield a great deal of institutional power. The ramifications are nothing less than devastating to the organization. Their self-serving, childish antics impact morale and disrupt the lives of everyone from the frontlines to the top leadership.
Before choosing a strategy for dealing with toxic people, it’s important to try to understand the motivations behind their behaviors. As any physician knows, it’s hard to treat a problem without a diagnosis. Start by asking yourself three questions:
1. What might be the underlying reason(s) for their toxic behavior? (Unhappiness, ego, power, financial gain?)
2. What do they gain by behaving this way? (Are their emotional gains? Tangible ones?)
3. Why are they permitted by leadership (or their bosses) to continue to behave this way? (Are they unaware of the issue? Are they intimidated by them as well?)
You may or may not have answers, but often the exploration may be helpful in guiding you toward an optimal strategy. Often in organizations, there is a combination of reasons, including the toxic person’s weak ego and the consequential need for control and power, and a leadership team that is conflict-averse and would rather avoid addressing the issue. Combined, those two ingredients are lethal to an institution.
Once you have even some potential insight into the cause of the behavior, you may be better placed to choose a strategy for dealing with them. Ultimately, there are only three options for dealing with toxic people:
1. Ignore them;
2. Challenge them; or
3. Leave the organization.
Ignoring them doesn’t mean that you allow them to do whatever they please. It simply means that you limit your dealings with them to necessary communication, and you work around them as far as possible. If there is another, less difficult person in the department, deal with that person when you can. Also, make sure that you communicate in writing as much as possible. It’s important to have a paper trail of communication in case you need it down the line for legal documentation. If you choose to ignore them, you must make sure that you document any egregious or inappropriate behavior when it happens (immediately), with dates, times, facts and any witnesses.
The second option is to challenge them. That can mean many things from calling them out for not doing their job or putting a stop to aggressive behavior in a meeting to lodging a formal harassment complaint to HR. If the HR complaint doesn’t heed results and you are feeling harassed, you can lodge a formal complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission at www.eeoc.gov.
It is important to remember that there is power in numbers. If you know that many people feel impacted by this toxic person’s behavior, it is useful to write a collective memo to top-level leadership or ask for a meeting to request help.
If all else fails, you should ask yourself if it’s worth it to be there. No one deserves to be intimidated or treated unfairly by a person who misuses power. It’s the last resort and should be used only when all else fails. Nothing and no one is worth your happiness.
Toxic people, if allowed to conduct themselves without consequences, can unilaterally bring an organization to its knees. In the end, that responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of leadership. They do a grave disservice to every single employee when they turn a blind eye. Author and speaker Todd Whitaker said it best: “The culture of any organization is shaped by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate.”
