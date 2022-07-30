Sometimes it is hard to imagine how some people can be so unhappy. Every business from Fortune 500 companies to small boutiques has seen its fair share of whiners and angry complainers. As hotel room costs and fuel prices rise, people are paying a premium to come to the Florida Keys, and they expect perfection for their lavish expenses. Our businesses depend on our customers, and we therefore must contend with our fair share of frustrated and unhappy people.

Dealing with angry people requires that you first understand where they are. Anger is a process that occurs in three phases. It starts with the trigger phase; something happens that strikes a nerve. This feeling escalates to the fight-or-flight phase in which people start to show agitation through emphatic gestures, raised tones and accelerated speech. The third phase of anger is the explosion when the person loses control of rational thought. Like a good doctor, you treat each stage of the process differently.