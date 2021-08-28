Did you ever feel like the more you give, the more people want? Despite being short-staffed, overbooked and overworked, you offer customers every amenity, perk and act of kindness you can think of. Yet, still they want more.
Feeling like people are thankless and that nothing you give is enough can feel depleting and maddening. You can’t really change who they are, but you can change the way you feel about them and their behavior. The first key is to understand where the behavior comes from. When you do that, you may realize that they aren’t doing it to pull one over on you, or because they are inherently cruel human beings. (Well, at least most of them aren’t.) You might even realize that there are times and situations when you are perceived that way. Certainly, none of us is perfect, and there is always room to grow.
First, consider what fuels demanding behavior in your customers. Let’s say that you have saved up all year for a family vacation, and although it’s a little hard on your budget, you decided to splurge and to treat yourselves after more than a year in COVID captivity. You have assigned in your head a value to that experience based on the price you are paying. While that is completely subjective, and someone else might have different expectations entirely, your beliefs and experiences tell you that this is what you should get for the outlay of cash. To boot, it’s a special trip and you want it to be wonderful. For whatever reason (service or product), it just isn’t what you hoped for. You are totally disappointed. This experience is not coming around again, and it isn’t fair. You feel ripped off and cheated on something you had anticipated and looked forward to for a long time. What do you do? You complain. You ask for more. You don’t take it sitting down. You insist on justice.
Good for you, except the person receiving the complaint and demands is sitting there wondering why you are killing the messenger. They also notice that other people are fine, even happy with the exact same service and product. They think you are just trying to get away with something, and that you must do this everywhere you go. In return for your demand, you get attitude.
The point here is that much of demanding behavior depends on context. What were the expectations? What was the story behind the service or product that made them have certain hopes and desires? Most importantly, what is their perceived value for money?
Your job on the receiving end of this is not to grudgingly give them more and feel annoyed for the rest of the day. The key is to try to understand why they are doing it and to assuage the problem as best you can. Then, let it go. Remind yourself that you have felt the same (even if you have been better at controlling your behavior).
There are the occasional arrogant people, or swindlers, who just want to see how much they can get away with. But if you aren’t one of them, and most people you know aren’t, don’t assume that everyone who wants and expects more is one of those people. Instead, give them the benefit of the doubt, understand that perception definition subjective and empathize with their disappointment.
Give them what you can. If it still isn’t enough, be gracious in your communication with them by using one important sentence: “I wish I could do more for you.” That one simple sentiment shows that you care and would like to help, even if your hands are tied. It’s a lot better than saying, “We’ve done all we can” or “I really can’t do anything else for you.” Ultimately, you are saying the same thing, but with more heart.
In the end, it all goes back to the fact that we are more similar than we are different. We don’t all act like entitled spoiled brats (at least we hope not), but we all sometimes feel cheated, disappointed and desperate. That is where demanding people come from most of the time. Speak to that need and bypass the less-than-kind behaviors. It will help you and them get to the solutions.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.