The brilliant and forward-thinking writer Oscar Wilde once wrote “to expect the unexpected shows a thoroughly modern intellect.” Nothing could be more true of modern life in the Florida Keys as we endure unprecedented labor and housing crises, rising costs and post-Ian damages that leave businesses constantly scrambling.
Wilde’s wise advice is particularly hard to implement as we enter our busiest season and the demand keeps coming. The biggest problem for most businesses is holding on to employees at all levels of the organization, from leadership to the front lines. Unexpected changes can rock a business to its core. The daily work needs to get done, customers need to be served and deadlines must be met. The loss of institutional memory carried by just one person can spiral an institution into chaos and confusion.
It is good to remember in times like these that no organization depends solely on one individual, even at the upper echelons. In fact, there are many institutions around the world that adhere to a policy of hiring top leaders for no more than five years. The United States Peace Corps is a good example. The rationale for this practice is that new energy is the foundation of innovation and progress.
Since we can’t predict changes that aren’t in our control, the question is how to move through unexpected transitions smoothly. The field of organizational psychology posits dozens of models for change management for this very purpose. One of the most succinct is a model developed by a great influencer, psychologist Kurt Lewin. His three-step model, developed in the 1940s, offers a comforting reminder of how the process of change moves from disorder to a new order.
Lewin’s model of change outlines three simple steps in the process: Unfreezing, Movement and Refreezing. The Unfreezing stage is the unexpected jolt that upsets an institution’s equilibrium. A few employees may leave all within the same few days, a big order doesn’t arrive on time or a necessary piece of equipment breaks making it impossible to function. The Unfreezing stage is uncomfortable, chaotic and fraught with panic.
The best questions at the Unfreezing stage are how to pivot quickly to temporarily meet the demands and what long-term measures need to be taken for a permanent solution.
As these questions are answered, the second stage, Movement, emerges naturally. This is the creative stage after immediate Band-Aid measures are in place. Typically, the Movement stage requires medium to longer-term fixes to bide time until permanent solutions are found. An organization that is well-placed for the Movement stage has both crisis and succession plans in place at all times, yet even without them, the Movement stage will inevitably take form. This is when the organization may ask people to work multiple roles or shifts temporarily, when customer offerings are temporarily changed or altered, and when non-urgent matters are put on hold.
The last stage is Refreezing. In a way, it’s a misnomer, because the prefix “re” implies “back again,” when in reality, the Refreezing stage is about establishing a new equilibrium. The Refreezing stage occurs when long-term solutions are in place for at least several months, and the new normal is encultured into the organization. It may take a few tries to find the right person, program or intervention, but over time, the Refreezing stage launches organizations forward in new and sometimes unexpected ways that might never have happened without the initial Unfreezing.
This same three-step model is true for unexpected events in our personal lives. The Kubler-Ross five stages of grief follow a very similar trajectory as Lewin’s paradigm. The underlying takeaways are the same: Crisis leads to opportunity. We don’t grow personally or institutionally without it. Focus first on patching up the leaks and then on fixing the problem long term.
The real key to moving through unexpected change, however, is faith in the process. Without knowing the outcome, we must trust that, in the end, we arrive at the Refreezing stage, our new normal and that often we are better off for it.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.