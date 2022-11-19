The brilliant and forward-thinking writer Oscar Wilde once wrote “to expect the unexpected shows a thoroughly modern intellect.” Nothing could be more true of modern life in the Florida Keys as we endure unprecedented labor and housing crises, rising costs and post-Ian damages that leave businesses constantly scrambling.

Wilde’s wise advice is particularly hard to implement as we enter our busiest season and the demand keeps coming. The biggest problem for most businesses is holding on to employees at all levels of the organization, from leadership to the front lines. Unexpected changes can rock a business to its core. The daily work needs to get done, customers need to be served and deadlines must be met. The loss of institutional memory carried by just one person can spiral an institution into chaos and confusion.