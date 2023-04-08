Thomas Jefferson once said that “noting gives one person so much advantage over another as to remain always cool and unruffled under all circumstances.” The big question, of course, is how to do it. Emotions are normal, and healthy, and it may seem dishonest to hide them, particularly in our personal relationships. The answer is to not deny your feelings, but to control them, particularly when you are communicating.

There are two keys to keeping the emotions out of difficult conversations: One, begin by feeling calm, and two, use questions strategically.

