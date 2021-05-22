From an economic standpoint, our island is thriving. After the year the world has seen, we may be one of the only places in America that can boast about record numbers. Yet, Key West feels like a revolving door more than ever. Many Keys businesses were struggling to find workers pre-pandemic, but with the changes in contract labor, and people having left in COVID, the situation has become dire.
It is important to remember that there are always people coming to the Keys who are looking for work, and as unemployment benefits end, more will come online. Businesses should position themselves now for attracting hard-working, dedicated employees.
The first thing to consider is pay. Many businesses have responded to the crisis by increasing starting salaries for frontline workers. That’s a start, but it’s not enough. Raising starting salaries creates compression and can hurt the morale of employees who have been working with a business for years. Over the next few weeks, conduct a simple, informal analysis of your comparative set to make sure you are paying at least the same as your top competitors, and if possible, more. Then look at every position and consider increases accordingly.
Increasing pay is a necessary, but not alone sufficient means of attracting and keeping employees. In fact, there is very little correlation between motivation in the workforce and salary. In a study published by the Harvard Business Review, the reported correlation indicates that there is less than 2% overlap between pay and job satisfaction levels.
What then makes employees want to work and stay with an organization? To find the answer, you can look to your customers. Studies show that what makes customers and staff alike feel loyal to a business is the way they are treated. It boils down to company culture. The level of empowerment, opportunities for growth and sincere appreciation are key determinants of whether your business can attract and keep the best and the brightest.
Now that we are turning a corner with COVID, and there is more freedom to gather, take some time to do a few things for your employees to keep them and your business going strong:
1) Plan a “thank you” event. Do something with or for your staff to thank them for toughing it out during a difficult year. Organize a barbecue and have them bring their families or take a team out to lunch. This builds emotional connection and camaraderie.
2) Surprise and delight. There’s nothing like the element of surprise. Find simple and creative ways of making your employees feel wonderful. Give them a hand-written note, buy them a little trinket or simply give them a heartfelt compliment. Your good efforts can change the entire mood of the organization, and that good energy comes right back to you.
3) Mine for input. The greatest compliment you can give someone is to ask for their advice and then act on it. Go to them and ask them for their advice and opinions on your operation, your product and your organization as a whole. Listen to them and follow up. When people feel a part of something bigger than themselves, they are far more likely to commit and stay engaged.
Businesses in the Keys are playing a tough hand right now, but it’s the only one we’ve got. We either bemoan the situation or do our best to thrive within the labor force constraints. In some ways we are all being challenged as businesses to do better for our people. In the end, the outcome may very well benefit our community as a whole.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.