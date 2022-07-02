Imagine this: You wake up one morning and your partner, your children, and even your family pet are happy to be alive and begin their day. You arrive at work, and your colleagues, your boss, and clients are helpful and cooperative. This positive energy is so contagious that before you know it, you’re feeling better than you have in weeks.
OK, now back to reality. A day like this is rare for most of us. Usually, before we even sit down at our desks we have dealt with some negativity — the news, social media, a morning squabble with our teenager, stress, fatigue, or just plain old malaise.
We all know we can’t change others, and it’s not our job. When people around you are negative, you have only one responsibility: To make sure you don’t fall into the negativity trap. You can control your emotions more than you’ve ever imagined, so if you find yourself feeling negative as a result of those around you, realize that you chose to feel that way. To quote Eleanor Roosevelt, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
In fairness, research shows that human beings are predisposed to pay attention to the negative. According to Roy Baumeister, a social psychologist and co-author of “The Power of Bad: And How to Overcome It,” our ancestors who had a negative bias were more likely to survive. In fact, studies show babies will turn more urgently to look at an image of a snake than a friendlier frog. By age five, most children have learned to focus more on an angry face than a happy one.
This is all the more reason to work towards a “positivity bias.” If you choose to feel negative, you can also choose not to. Here are three precautions to take the next time you start falling into the negativity trap.
1) Practice thought control. Studies show that on average we have 20,000 thoughts per day and 80 percent of them are negative. The problem is that most of us never really track our thoughts, and we certainly don’t feel that we have power over them. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
If you find yourself feeling down, ask yourself what thought triggered the feeling. Realize that it wasn’t the person who made the comment to you; it was the thought you had about the comment. Once you recognize the thought, replace it with a new thought. Let’s say the thought is “no one appreciates the work I do.” Catch it and change it to a different, more accurate thought like, “I know how important my work is, and that’s all that matters.” Studies show that it takes 21 times to practice a new behavior or skill before it feels natural, so practice changing any one negative thought you have for 21 days, and you will find that it becomes habitual.
2) Adopt an attitude of gratitude. Every time you feel yourself sliding into the negativity trap, sit down and make a list of every positive aspect of your job, your relationship, your family, and your friends. You can even choose to be grateful for the bad things that haven’t happened. Write it down if that helps. Try to choose at least 10 things, and really feel them and see the faces of the people for which you are thankful. This gives you perspective. It doesn’t mean you should ignore what’s bothering you, but most of the time when we’re feeling negative, we forget the bigger picture of our lives.
3) Orient yourself to the best parts of people and situations. Remember that every person has some light inside them — some positive aspect to their personality. We can choose to focus on the bad behaviors and characteristics or the good. Sometimes it’s hard to find the good, but if we look hard enough, use compassion, and remember that we too can be difficult at times, we can find it.
Negativity ultimately is a choice. You are responsible, no matter how down and miserable people are around you. That is good and bad news. It means that you can’t blame your negativity on anyone else and that you have the power to feel differently. The next time you start falling into a pattern of negativity, ask yourself one question: Why am I choosing to feel this way? Then change it.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.