We are almost at the one-year mark (depending on when you started counting), since the world was turned on its head. The loss has been unimaginable. The months of relentless chaos and global suffering should make me more kind and compassionate. Instead, I feel like a caricature of my worst self. I’m more tense, less patient, more quick to anger and judge. Thankfully, I’m not the only one who feels this way. A friend of mine recently confided after screaming at her kids that she feels like “a mean mom meme” version of herself.
There is one saving grace: Every time I start to sink a notch lower on the emotional scale, a small spark shows up. Last night, I begrudgingly dragged myself to the Haitian Baptist Church on William Street to do something work related. I grumbled to myself the entire way in the car, wishing I could be home on the couch. When I walked into the building, it was like seeing emotional fireworks. There was joy and laughter; people were dancing in the pews while a woman in a bright yellow dress with a head scarf to match sang passionately from the depths of her soul. The live band behind her were in rapture, almost unable to keep up with her energy. I stood there with my work papers, embarrassingly sobbing with relief.
It seems like coincidence, but when I reflect on the last year, I realize moments like the one in the church last night seem to happen all the time when it is most needed. Inspiration is everywhere, even when we aren’t in the headspace to see it. Here are a few examples:
• Last March a client from California whom I hardly knew began sending me inspirational quotes every week and videos to make me laugh. She even sent a box of gifts for my family, and it arrived on one of the hardest days of the pandemic.
• My friend who is a nurse at Urgent Care shared a story last week about a community member who survived COVID and has a new lease on life and her health.
• A few weeks ago, at a Key West City Commission meeting, our leaders dedicated $500,000 to help our community. That very day, I had received an email from a panic-stricken friend who had no money left for food and utilities.
• Just one week after we learned that 560 students in Key West did not have enough food on the weekends, the USDA started making weekend and holiday meals for families. No one will go hungry in our community.
The list goes on, and it took me this long to realize that perhaps in the dark moments, I just need to remind myself that soon the singing will begin, and the light will turn on. There is enough goodness in this community and beyond to keep us all going, and enough compassion to remind us that we can still be (even slightly) better versions of ourselves.
It isn’t that we were weren’t kind before COVID, but these sparks are ever more poignant in dark times. A college literature professor of mine once defined a hero not as someone who does something good for others, but as someone who overcomes adversity. Perhaps the measure of our worth right now isn’t soaring, but just getting up when life holds us down. That’s something to remember when we turn into the “mean mom meme” versions of ourselves.
Indeed, everyone around us who has been a light, said yes, taken an extra step, done something for another person that no one knew about, is a hero. So, here’s to the sparks that happen in big and small ways every day. It’s not a lot of light, but it’s enough to see by.
