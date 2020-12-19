After almost a year of wreaking havoc on the world, it looks like we are turning a corner in the pandemic. The feature story in the New York Times earlier this week was titled “A Shot of Hope.” Stories flooded the media of workers at Pfizer loading the first trucks filled with the vaccine on a Sunday night, and cheering tearfully at the sight of them heading down the road. Finally, we can move from “this too shall pass” to “there’s an end in sight.”
The challenge facing our community now is time. While help is on the way, we are deep into a second peak of COVID-19 cases, and Monroe County isn’t likely to be one of the first to receive the initial 179,400 doses of the vaccine apportioned to Florida. (Remember to cut that number in half because every person requires two doses.)
The question for us as community members and as businesses is how to work, behave and live between now and the time the vaccine takes effect. It’s more than tempting when we know that help is on the way to act like it’s already here.
With this precarious gap in mind, what can we do to stay safe, limit the spread, and keep our spirits and economy going in these next few months? While the answer to that question might heed a variety of responses, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel. We know what will work to keep us safe and emotionally sound:
1. Stick to the Monroe County Health Department’s (MCHD) advice. It is unnecessary at this point to dispute whether masks and social distancing help prevent the spread of COVID. We know they do. As Christmas and New Year’s arrive, we need to hold out just a little longer, and adhere to advice on gatherings (none or very small) and masking up, particularly indoors.
2. Reporting and quarantine. Businesses can help tremendously right now by following the MCHD guidelines on reporting and quarantining if an employee has symptoms or tests positive for COVID. You can check the CDC website for procedures to follow at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For local guidance, the owner of the Key West First Legal Rum Distillery, Paul Menta, created a guideline for “Keeping Businesses Safe and Open.” It is a simple and easy-to-follow guide for businesses on what to do if an employee tests positive for COVID. The link can be found on the City of Key West website under the “Key West Recovers” link at the top of the home page at www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
3. Move your business outdoors. This helps everyone. Many of our visitors want to be here, but also want to stay healthy (and we want the same). Moving even one or two tables from a café, coffee shop or restaurant outside helps create more space indoors, advertises your business to onlookers, and meets the needs of locals and tourists. The city has made this free and is helping businesses move outdoors in every way they can. Forms are on line on the city’s website (see above) or you can call the Risk Management Department at 305-809-3811.
4. Kindness. When so many people are suffering and there are hugely divergent opinions about the correct course of action, emotions run high. While the anger and frustration is understandable, there is nothing more important than remembering the power of compassion and kindness. We are a small community and we have prided ourselves on being “One Human Family.” Even when we vehemently disagree, that motto is still who we are. We all know that even small acts of kindness help us feel more connected, and elevate our spirits. What most people don’t realize is that it actually helps our immune systems, too. According to the World Gallup Poll, people who engage in random acts of kindness or volunteer on a consistent basis have a 24% lower risk of early death. What’s more is that they generally have a lower risk of high blood glucose and inflammation levels. For more on this, check the bbc.com website for a full story “Why Being Kind to Others is Good for Your Health.”
While we are almost there, we still have a way to go. There is hope on the way, so let’s care for ourselves, our employees and each other (despite our differences) in the coming months until we can all confidently and gratefully say that COVID-19 is a thing of the past.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.