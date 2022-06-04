I have been working in my field for 25 years, and I wish I had a dime for every time a leader threw up their hands and complained, “My staff and departments should all just get along.” I admit I used to be far more patient when I heard this kind of sentiment. These days I cut to the chase by assuring those in power that their job is to handle it instead of expecting people to get along without any intervention. In fact, studies show that 80% of leaders’ time across industries is spent dealing with staff and customer conflicts. People are almost every business’s most important asset. If those in power don’t want to deal with them, they probably shouldn’t be leading.
In fairness, most leaders don’t realize this when they sign up for the job to lead. I have yet to read a job description for a top-level leader that includes “dealing with conflicts and challenging people.” Staff complaints and conflicts should not be all-consuming, and people should behave like adults in the workplace, but we are all human and conflicts are a part of any relationship. When people have equal power or there is a power differential, the top person must step in and act.
In all organizations, it is inevitable that some people will struggle to get along for a myriad of reasons including personality conflicts, perceptions of fairness, workload, egos and a desire for recognition or upward mobility. In these situations, there isn’t always a right or wrong person. There are times, however, when the problem boils down to one individual who wreaks havoc on the organization and has just enough power to make things hard on everyone.
Either way, once the leader gets wind of the problem, their first and foremost responsibility is to get involved. While there is no blanket remedy or perfect recipe for managing employee conflict, there are three steps leaders should take to manage the problem:
1. Investigate. As soon as it is clear that the conflict is pervasive and impeding productivity, the leader should begin gathering the facts. There are many ways to engage in this process including private and confidential interviews with those involved on both sides, observation by spending some time watching employees in action, reviewing documentation, emails and any other relevant materials that would help the leader objectively, and fairly understanding the situation. It is important for the leader to leave out his or her personal opinions, biases or relationships when gathering information. They should come to the situation with a completely open mind to understand the situation fully and clearly.
2. Make a plan of action. There are many paths to fix the problem including mediation, mandatory coaching, corrective action and a change of workloads, responsibilities or systems. There are times when it is appropriate and necessary to separate an employee.
3. Follow up. Solutions aren’t a zero-sum game. Results can ebb and flow. Once a solution is set in place, leaders should follow up to ensure that it is working. This can be done informally by checking in with individuals, observation or more formally by scheduling regular meetings to monitor progress with those involved.
Leaders who ignore their staff’s problems shirk their most important responsibility. They must understand that conflicts are inevitable and a fundamental part of their jobs. Sometimes, this means making very hard decisions including deciding that a particular person is no longer a good fit for the organization. It may even mean risking the disapproval of people putting themselves in a vulnerable situation. Leadership requires courage and standing up for just, fair and right. This is what they owe to the people who agreed to work for them. With power comes responsibility. A strong leader understands that and steps up to the plate when it matters most.
