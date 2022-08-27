The real question in today’s fast-paced world isn’t how to obtain work-life balance, it is whether or not it’s actually achievable. Prior to COVID-19, the American Institute of Stress claimed that stress was America’s No. 1 health problem and that more than 80% of the workforce experienced stress due to work. For many people, the angst and loss that came with the pandemic have brought stress, anxiety and depression to new heights.

Many of my clients tell me that they don’t even know what work-life balance is, or how it should look. So, let’s begin with what work-life balance is not: