The real question in today’s fast-paced world isn’t how to obtain work-life balance, it is whether or not it’s actually achievable. Prior to COVID-19, the American Institute of Stress claimed that stress was America’s No. 1 health problem and that more than 80% of the workforce experienced stress due to work. For many people, the angst and loss that came with the pandemic have brought stress, anxiety and depression to new heights.
Many of my clients tell me that they don’t even know what work-life balance is, or how it should look. So, let’s begin with what work-life balance is not:
A percentage game. Balance isn’t about quantity; it’s about quality. Most of us have to work at least a 40-hour week. Add to that chores, errands and other commitments. That makes pure play time fairly brief if we get it at all. The idea is to maximize free time, and that has a lot to do with the way we plan it, and control our thoughts when get it.
A recipe with the “right” ingredients. While yoga and meditation have been proven to reduce stress, they are not for everyone. Work-life balance isn’t the same for each of us. In fact, it’s probably not the same for any two people, and it changes over time. We must create and recreate that balance as we age.
Unproductive. Many of us actually feel lost or even guilty when we stop working. Studies across industries show that employees actually increase productivity at work when they have a more balanced personal life. The question we should then ask ourselves is why are we holding on to the workaholic syndrome when in fact it decreases our performance?
If we know what work-life balance is not, we can start to figure out what truly defines it. Think of balance as a holistic way of viewing your life. There are three parts to work-life balance. The first is relaxation; the second is self-care and the third is maintenance of relationships that are most important to you. These three things, combined with work, provide balance. The sense that we are not plate-spinning, but actually enjoying each of them, leads to balance. Let’s look at each of these:
Relaxation. There’s not a right or wrong way to relax. For some of us, it means engaging in a sport with friends, for others it means spending time alone in nature. The key is that our minds should be able to turn off from work.
Self-care. Similar to relaxation, this involves both mind and body. It means doing things that add to your physical and mental well-being consistently (not only when you find the time). This can be anything from getting control over your finances, to exercising regularly.
Relationship maintenance. This refers to your relationship with your colleagues, friends and family, but most importantly to your relationship with yourself. If you constantly criticize or chastise yourself, you will find it hard to have fulfilling relationships with others.
The path to more self-care starts with a small step, just one commitment to change something in your life. As an example, I recently decided that I will make sure I do one frivolous, joyful thing every weekend, no matter how much work or how many errands have piled up. That thing has to be something I want to do (not something I feel I should do), even if it’s only for an hour. As a work junkie, I can say that it markedly changes the way I feel by the time Sunday night rolls around.
Perhaps you can choose just one thing, one relationship, one small gift to yourself or a time you carve out to do absolutely nothing. We too easily forget that we aren’t here for very long, and in the end, the joy we bring to and allow for in our lives is what will matter most.
