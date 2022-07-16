Have you ever seen a job advertisement that says, “Seeking an average employee with little motivation. Good work ethic not required?” No, but that’s what many managers complain they get with employees: Mediocrity at best, and the tighter our housing and labor market gets, the more I hear this complaint.
There are people who try their hardest and are simply in the wrong job for them; with a 100% effort they can only perform at half that level. But that’s the minority. Most people could do far more than the basic job requirements. They simply choose not to.
What makes people want to give more? (If you guessed money, you’re wrong. Studies show that an increase in salary has a minimal impact on motivation.) For starters, don’t convince yourself that you need to accept the minimum from people just because we are in a labor crisis. If you expect people to be average that is precisely what they’ll be. Here are a few ideas to encourage high performance.
1. Set goals. How can people do better if they don’t know what better means? Managers should take some time to sit down with employees and find out what their goals are in the job. Even transient workers may want to learn a new skill or improve an old one. Asking them to identify at least one short-term and one long-term goal in the job will help you both focus on priorities for improvement.
Your job is to monitor that goal and contribute to their goals. For example, if an employee is a server at a restaurant and tells you that he wants to learn managerial skills, make sure he gets some training and priming to do that. Ask if he wants to apprentice one night a month with the manger to see how things work.
2. Seek input. Find opportunities to ask people for their ideas. First, most people don’t like to see their own ideas fail, so they will work hard to ensure that their suggestions are successful. Second, asking for help or advice is the highest form of a compliment. It shows that you value a person’s experience and knowledge. Some managers hold quarterly or monthly check-in meetings where they ask employees what needs improvement, or how they could expand the business. This effort is a great way to make people create and become stakeholders in a shared vision.
3. Show interest in people. If people feel like a number, they’ll act like one. Take a little time to ask employees how they are doing — and stick around to listen. If employees are having personal problems, you don’t need to get involved, but you can offer to help by giving them some flex time, a pay advance or a referral to someone who you think can help. Keep your finger on the pulse of the individuals who work for you, and let them know that you see them as people, not just workers.
4. Show the benefits. Take this sentence out of your vocabulary: “I need you to do something for me.” Like it or not, doing something for you doesn’t have great appeal. If you want people to go the extra mile explain what’s in it for them. You don’t have to barter every time you ask people to work hard, but you should explain how it will benefit them to do it. Find out what motivates the individuals you want to influence — money, flexibility, recognition — and use it to improve their performance.
Good help isn’t just hard to find; it’s hard to cultivate. If you have an employee who needs improvement, try all of these strategies to see which one works the best for that person. The process may take some effort on your part, but the pay off will be worth it.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.