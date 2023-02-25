Have you ever had the awkward experience of making a point and watching as the words tumbled out of your mouth and landed in a messy pile in front of you? Or, how about a time when you thought you expressed yourself with perfect clarity and got a quizzical look from the listener as if you had just accidentally slipped into Latin? If only we could express our thoughts as clearly as we think them.

The truth is that you can. You don’t have to be eloquent or know every word on the GRE exam to get your point across. You just need to remember some basic rules about communicating.

