Did you ever feel like you just can’t get people to do their jobs? Like you explain the same things over and over, but to no avail? Some of your staff get it and follow through consistently, and others don’t (or won’t). It can be maddening to feel like a broken record.
Accountability isn’t impossible. In fact, it’s a lot simpler than it may seem. Holding staff accountable hinges on the “3 C’s”: clarity, communication and consequences.
If you are a manager, you may have dozens of things you would like from your employees. Overloading them with a shopping list will most likely be overwhelming, and it will dilute the importance of the priorities that matter most to you. Repeating yourself constantly will undermine the power of what you say.
Clarity: The process instead begins with you clarifying in your own mind the top things that matter most. Start by choosing just one important item when you are asking for staff to change a behavior or try a new system. For example, you may consider it critical that employees give superb service to customers, or that they follow through on all requests within 48 hours. Just choose one of those to start.
Communication: Once you have clarity, the next step is to communicate clearly and succinctly what you need. It’s important to remember the “Rule of 3” when communicating your expectations. Studies show that the best way to communicate a new idea or need is to use three different channels of communication. That way, you ensure that everyone has received the same information directly from you (and maybe more than once). For example, if you want to make sure that all customers are greeted in your business within the first 30 seconds of entering, you first explain that idea verbally in a staff meeting, then post it near the time clock in writing, and send an email or a text. This simple rule ensures that no one is missed in your communication. It is especially important to use the Rule of 3 in dynamic staffing situations when there are staggered shifts, or when staff members work in different (or mobile) locations throughout the day.
Consequences: One you are clear in your own mind and you have communicated what you need, there must be consequences for actions. Praise is the No. 1 motivator in America today. If you see that your staff are following through on your directive, take the time to personally thank each one of them and let them know that you appreciate their efforts. (Managers think they do this much more than they actually do.)
If people are not following through, first find out why by asking them directly. There might be a practical and understandable rationale. If there’s not, you will need to remind them and then “inspect what you expect” by checking in occasionally to see if they are doing it. If not, you can decide whether the issue warrants disciplinary action. Most managers don’t like to think of taking the hardline, and in this staffing climate, it feels almost impossible, but no business can afford a culture in which employees do and don’t do whatever they want. You still have a right and a need to have expectations and rules. In fact, most employees want to work in a place where there is order, structure and accountability.
Accountability is fundamental to any business (and family). Without accountability, there is a lack of clarity on roles and duties, and that almost always leads to chaos and poor morale. Effective leaders take care of themselves and their staff when they use the 3 C’s consistently, and that leads to organizational excellence and staff longevity.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.