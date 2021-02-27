It’s hard to get a real pulse check on the Florida Keys because it all depends on which lens we look though. Through one vantage point, things look good. According to the state, sales tax in 2020 exceeded the previous year in September and October, and came close (91%) in November. (December’s numbers are not available yet.) Home sales are up 14.2%. We hear through the grapevine that employers are having a hard time finding staff to fill their busy schedules. Two airlines started new routes this month to Key West. It’s starting to feel a little like the old, busy days.
Then there’s the flip side. The Keys were approximately 20% down in bed tax throughout the county, and 41.9% down in Key West. Attractions that typically catered to cruise ship passengers are struggling to survive, and restaurants earned 27% less in revenue for the last quarter of 2020 than they did in 2019. More than half of respondents in the most recent survey conducted by the Key West Chamber of Commerce reported feeling “pessimistic” about the next year.
The real measure of how we are doing arguably comes from the residents themselves, particularly those who were struggling pre-COVID. According to the most recent ALICE report (2018), more than 40% of Keys residents were living at or below the poverty line. COVID clearly pushed many of those people over the financial edge. As an illustration, while we have thankfully avoided food lines that we see in other cities, the current need at the SOS Foundation for food is 14,000 meals per month (up from an average of 8,000 per month pre-COVID). We can thank our city government and incredible nonprofit agencies for keeping our most vulnerable community members above water.
In sum, it might be fair to say that while we are more fortunate than most places in the United States right now, the Keys aren’t by any means out of the woods. We might also say that there is a widening disparity between those businesses and families recovering economically and those who aren’t.
Thankfully, there are mechanisms in place for both businesses and residents. The Small Business Development Center continues to offer free financial and strategic planning for businesses (including streamlining financial practices to be more efficient) and access to capital. The city of Key West continues to offer businesses the opportunity to move outdoors with as much support as it can provide. For residents, there is accessible rental assistance is available through AH of Monroe, Samuel’s House, Florida Keys Outreach Coalition and Sister Season Fund. The SOS Foundation, FKOC and MCC Key West are offering food services, including boxes of fresh produce, protein and dairy every week.
In the end the most important question isn’t “how are we doing?” but “what can we do to help?” The answer is actually simple: Communication. There is help out there, but many people miss the article or the Facebook post or even the flyer shared in their workplace. Here are a few simple things we can all do to make sure no one falls through the cracks during this time:
1) Stay Informed About Services in Our Community: Join out the Facebook “Community Network” page in Key West. There you will find updates on rental assistance, food, medical services and help with utilities. While the page is for Key West, many of the resources are county-wide.
2) Talk, Talk, Talk: It doesn’t do any good if we know the information, but don’t encourage people to use it. Many people assume it’s going to be a huge process to access rental assistance or to get mental health services. Actually, the process to getting these services has been made simple and as accessible as possible by our nonprofit organizations. We need to encourage our neighbors, co-workers and friends to get help and support.
3) Support Our Local Businesses: This is the perfect time to check out what we have in our community before we turn to Amazon and other internet sellers. Some cities have initiated “$5 for 50” campaigns, in which locals are encouraged to spend just $5 per day at any local business for 50 days in a row.
4) Stick to the Safety Protocol: We may be moving along with the vaccine, but we aren’t out of the woods yet. With the numbers of visitors increasing, we need to be diligent about wearing our masks and social distancing. Almost there isn’t there.
At the end of the day, the answer to how we are doing is really subjective and individualized. Overall, we have been blessed in many ways as a community, and at the same time, many people are struggling. The best news of all is that resources are abundant. We can all do better if we make sure that we take care of each other.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.