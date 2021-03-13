Help is here, and more is on the way. That idea alone spurs some of us to toss off our masks, book our flights, and embrace each other and what was once a “normal life.” At the same time, many people are still not vaccinated and there is caution daily from the CDC about the spreading variant. This new state of flux can be confusing and disorienting, just as the all the phases that preceded it. As we continue to move forward, and the Keys become one of the busiest tourist destinations in the nation, we must think and act strategically.
In this phase of the vaccine rollout, new contentions arise. According to Gartner, a global research firm, it is likely that the vaccine will not be widely available to the general population until the third quarter of 2021. While herd immunity may be well underway until then, there is still a strong potential to pass on or contract COVID-19. Closed/indoor businesses that attract crowds (bars, restaurants, retail gyms) may remain hotbeds for COVID for the time being. The virus is still spreadable, even if some are immune to it. As a result, businesses that want customers to wear masks will face new, more stringent level of resistance and pushback. They will also contend with neighboring businesses that allow staff and customers to go mask-free.
For some businesses, mask-wearing isn’t the big problem, it’s the confusion over when and how many employees to bring back to work. For others, the question is if and how they can move their frontline employees to the frontline for vaccinations.
There’s no magic bullet answer to these quandaries, but there are a few key points businesses should take into consideration in order to manage these continuously changing times:
1) Keep your employees informed with regular updates: While you may assume that people can get their own news, it is very important to keep your employees on the same page regarding company protocols and safety procedures. Since approaches from one business to the next may vary as much as individual opinions, it is important to clarify and then reiterate what you expect from your employees and customers, and how you will handle disregard for those expectations.
The simplest way to keep your employees informed is through a weekly update, interspersed with urgent ones when something major changes. These days, text can be the most effective since not everyone has a computer or checks email. There are dozens of “group text” apps that you can ask your employees to join. (Note that this cannot be demanded, but only requested by leadership if it is on a personal device.) For a good app that offers a lot of control over messages, try “Slack.” It’s easy to use and extremely effective. Alternatively, you can email or post a good old-fashioned memo near the time clock.
2) Stay on top of the rollout: There are new entities delivering and more vaccinations arriving regularly in Key West. It is critical for one point-person in your organization to maintain close contact with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County to find out what is coming down the pipeline, and how and where your staff can receive vaccinations. The next line of candidates for the vaccine will be service industry workers. Managers of these businesses should know when, how and where they can sign up their staff, and then share that information with their employees.
3) Plan for benchmarks ahead: It’s hard to plan when you don’t know what the future holds, but every business should have some plans in place to adjust protocol based on specific benchmarks. Consider what needs to happen with COVID in terms of the vaccine and predicted levels of immunity in order for your business to increase customer capacity, bring on more staff, and adjust mask-wearing rules and safety protocols. Benchmarks for changing protocols are useful for the next year of financial planning and they give your employees a sense of what will happen down the line.
We are all desperate for the life we knew pre-COVID, and it is wonderful news as spring emerges to see us enter into better days. At the same time, there remains a need for caution. Things are still uncertain and our optimism in moments still feels ephemeral. Communication, readiness and advocacy for action are the key ingredients to getting to the end.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.