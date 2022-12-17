It’s holiday time again: The season of joy. Actually, it feels like the season of pressure to be joyful. Holidays mark anniversaries and carry high expectations to be merry and bright. For many people, it is a time to reflect on a tough year. In fact, many people don’t feel all that joyful during the holiday season, and maybe they don’t have to.

Sadness is part of our lives, and none of us get through a year (even a week) without feeling it. Yet, we go to great lengths to avoid feeling pain. Many of us numb ourselves. We overindulge and over-engage so that we don’t have to face our fears, worries, disappointments and losses. The irony is that the emotions from which we run follow us everywhere we go, and the more we push them away, the more power we give them.