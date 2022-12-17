It’s holiday time again: The season of joy. Actually, it feels like the season of pressure to be joyful. Holidays mark anniversaries and carry high expectations to be merry and bright. For many people, it is a time to reflect on a tough year. In fact, many people don’t feel all that joyful during the holiday season, and maybe they don’t have to.
Sadness is part of our lives, and none of us get through a year (even a week) without feeling it. Yet, we go to great lengths to avoid feeling pain. Many of us numb ourselves. We overindulge and over-engage so that we don’t have to face our fears, worries, disappointments and losses. The irony is that the emotions from which we run follow us everywhere we go, and the more we push them away, the more power we give them.
Sometimes, we don’t even realize we are running from ourselves. Instead, we get lost in external activities to avoid being still and truly feeling what is happening. My drug of choice is work. Every time I slip into a pattern of staying up to all hours to finish my work, I realize I am running from the need to stop, stay still and figure out what’s going on in my mind.
If we truly want a happier life, we must be willing to engage in the real and honest emotions we feel — both positive and negative. Happiness and sadness are interdependent; we could not fully understand one without the other. The well-known poet and philosopher, Kahlil Gibran, wrote, “Your joy is your sorrow unmasked. And the selfsame well from which your laughter rises was oftentimes filled with your tears. And how else can it be? The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain.”
Gibran reminds us of the symbiotic relationship between joy and suffering. How can we let go of something we haven’t really held? It is necessary first to acknowledge any pain you feel in order to move through it.
The question for most of us is how exactly do we engage in sadness? And when? Who has the time to think about this stuff when there’s food to get on the table, work to do, children to care for and endless other urgent tasks? Being real with your feelings isn’t a matter of time; it’s a matter of will. The how will come once we make the decision to be open to it. It’s important to keep a few points in mind:
1. Acknowledging what we feel doesn’t mean we will lose control. The first brave step is admitting the truth to yourself in any situation. We don’t have to say it to anyone else (though at times this can be very helpful). We must resist the urge to brush off our feelings and be still. If something makes us angry, frustrated or scared, we must sit with it.
2. Being honest with emotions doesn’t mean we will get stuck in negativity. Opening a door to fears and other negative emotions doesn’t mean we have to stay there. The actual process of feeling our pain and facing our fears is exactly what propels us through them. Feeling emotions isn’t enough; we must explore them, take them apart, understand them and then seek solutions to get through them.
3. Going through things alone doesn’t mean we are alone. We must ultimately go inward in order to acknowledge and work through any painful emotion. That requires thought and introspection. People can help us with this process, but ultimately we do the work. Although this process can feel lonely, it actually reaffirms our connection to other human beings. Self-knowledge and honesty are keys to deeper relationships with others.
Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard once wrote, “The only thing worse than being in despair is being in despair and not knowing it.” There is tremendous freedom and power in the ability to experience truth. We should respect the fact that the holiday season (and every season) isn’t necessarily joyful. We can take ourselves off the hook and let it be truly what it is — a mix of emotions and experiences that are neither inherently good or bad, just real.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.