We think of bullies as children on the playground or insecure teens, and yet bullies are often full-fledged grown ups. We see them pouncing their fists on conference room tables, making snarky and hurtful comments, and pitting colleagues against one another.
We all learned long ago that we can’t control others, so we have to find a way to deal with bullies when they cross our paths. There are three options for managing bullies, and two of them often fail. The ones that fail are techniques that are either passive and aggressive. Passive behaviors help us avoid conflict with the bully, but the anger festers, and attackers get the message that they can persist. Aggressive behavior doesn’t work either. When we attack the bully back, we basically invite more anger and we let ourselves do what we know intuitively isn’t right. It may feel good in the moment to yell back or make a sarcastic comment, but something in our deepest consciousness tells us we should be better than that.
There’s only one option that truly works, and that’s assertive behavior. The problem is that most of us don’t really know what that word means. We tend to confuse assertive with aggressive behavior.
Passive means we take care only of others’ needs. Aggressive means we take care only of our own. Assertive behavior means we take care of our needs, while taking into consideration the needs of others. Assertiveness starts with intentions. The goal in being assertive is to take care of ourselves and do the least harm in the process.
Take a common example: Let’s say or a co-worker is a bully and is quick to raise his voice and demean those around him. Every time you open your mouth, he tries to interrupt and overpower you. The passive response would be to completely avoid him or keep your mouth closed in his presence for fear of retribution. The aggressive response would be to yell louder and give it right back, or threaten him. The assertive person, however, stands confidently, speaks calmly and says something like this: “I realize you are upset, but if you continue yelling, I’m going to have to end the conversation.”
In the moment we need it most, it’s hard to remember how exactly to be assertive. Often, we think about what we should have said hours later when we ponder the situation. Here are a few three tips that can help:
Take it offline: Bullies love an audience and they are fueled by attention from others. They also use moments to publicly demean others as a warning sign to all those who are watching. If you are in a meeting, and bully begins to get out of line, calmly assert yourself by saying, “I don’t think this is productive and it seems out of line. Let’s convene after this meeting alone to figure this out.” If they refuse, see option 2.
Use the word “unacceptable”: Naming what you see in one simple word can be a simple and powerful tool. Keep it short, by stating precisely and quickly what you think of the behavior by saying something like: “The way you’re speaking right now is unacceptable. I need to ask you to…” then, state the behavior you need: Calm down, stop using profanity, lower your voice, etc.
Exit the situation: If the first two options don’t work, there is no reason in most situations to stat. If the person will not meet with you alone, and will not change the aggressive behavior, leave, or ask them to leave. In a professional situation, you may need back up from someone above you in the organization, but there is no need to endure a situation in which you aren’t being treated with respect.
Remember the old adage, “confidence is silent; insecurities are loud.” Bullies are ultimately cowardly and hiding behind a great deal of fear and self-loathing. They push the self-destruct button with their cruel behaviors, and we get hit with the fall out. Their own actions are their punishment, and perhaps the best we can do is to take care of ourselves in a way that respects others with the hope that they will one day take the example, and do the same.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.