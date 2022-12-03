“The secret of change,” Socrates once said, “is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”

Like most great advice, it’s a lot easier said than done. There are two kinds of change in our lives: passive and active. Passive means a change over which we have no control (the business we work for is sold; our partner decides that the relationship needs to end, etc.). Active change is the one that we initiate. There are no external events forcing us to change, but we recognize the need for it. We realize we are tired of being unhealthy; we have been living too long in an unhappy relationship; we dread going to work every day.