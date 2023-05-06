If only there were a measuring stick to define success. Many businesses look at their bottom line and consider that the indication of how well their employees are doing. In reality, that is a meek measure of progress because your bottom line can be due to many factors, including economic growth, market demand and product availability.

If you are pleased with your bottom line, there are two questions to ask yourself: Why are we doing well, and how could we do better? The answer to the second question always involves the people who work for you, and tracking their performance helps you, your bottom line and them. In any business, your people are your most important commodity. Investing in them is investing in your future.

Tags

Recommended for you