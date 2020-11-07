As we step into a new reality in our country and on our island, some are delighted and others devastated. While there is no middle ground in a zero-sum game, there is a lot to negotiate in the way that we treat each other. Each of us now lives with this new chapter, and we have a great deal of power to navigate our behaviors.
We can and should remember that we have control over how things go. Thomas Jefferson once said that “nothing gives one person so much advantage over another as to remain always cool and unruffled under all circumstances.” Can we, even with all the passion, vitriol, euphoria and disappointment, remain cool? In the end, isn’t that necessary in order to move forward with any decision our community and country has made?
Healing the divide is the only path forward. The question is how can we calm down enough to do it. As with everything in life, we start with ourselves.
Much of the work we do to control our emotions must come before we have conversations. We are walking into a day of potential chaos, arguments and even fury. The conversations we have and overhear will be fraught with analysis, opinions and projections for a while to come.
We must, therefore, begin each day by building our own “emotional immunity.” I often think of one of my mentor’s greatest pieces of advice to me: “Start the way you mean to go.” What he meant by that is to begin every day and every task with clarity, calm and focus. If we don’t ask ourselves how we want to handle a tough situation in advance, chances are we won’t do a very good job at it. There are a number of ways to do this, and they don’t take a lot of time. It can be anything from writing a page in your journal, engaging in a short mediation or sitting in a peaceful place in your home while you drink your morning coffee.
No matter what you do, the purpose is to actively and consciously balance your mind first thing every day right now. Do this for at least 10 minutes and you will enter your day of hearing people’s opinions feeling calmer and more peaceful. Throughout the day, when something frustrates you, envision that 10-minute activity, and you will begin to feel more calm. If that seems unlikely, at least give it a try. It can’t hurt and could help.
What happens, however, if you have prepared for calm and someone gets the best of you? The morning balance won’t make you immune to all frustration. You may walk into work feeling calm, but all it takes is a flippant comment from someone on the “other side” of your political view to set you off. That’s where tactics come in to play.
The most effective way to control our emotions in conversation is to find a way to avoid the discussion altogether. Resist the urge to get sucked in. You can do this in a number of ways: First, stay focused on your work. Don’t spend too much time chatting with people if you know it’s going to frustrate you. If ever there were a time to put your nose to the grindstone and get things done, it’s now. Second, say nothing or use a neutral statement. When we respond, we are inviting the other person to continue talking. So, you can either remain silent or use an innocuous statement to sum up the conversation such as, “Well, we’ll see how things go” or “I know it’s a tough time for people. I just hope it will all work out one way or another.” If neutral statements don’t work and people continue to press on, you can actually ask for a reprieve by saying, “I know it’s hard to resist discussing the elephant in the room, but I am absolutely burnt out on all of it. Could we talk about something, anything else until I come up for air?”
Steering clear of the anger and chaos may not help everyone, but it will certainly help you. The exception to this rule, of course, is if someone says something that feels unethical or deeply offends your sense of justice. If that’s the case, it is simply useful to say, “I find that very offensive, and I’d ask you to refrain from comments like that in front of me.” Speak the words calmly and clearly. This kind of reaction could be met with anger and more of the same, so make sure you can exit the situation after making your point instead of sticking around for the ensuing argument.
The only way to the other side of all this is to go through it. But we do get to decide how we go through it, and that helps us get to the other side faster and more effectively. Life, in all respects, is cyclical. This time will pass, and we will step into a new reality with more acceptance eventually. But in the mean time, we can and should move through this time with self awareness, calm and compassion.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.