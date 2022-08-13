In communication, there is no greater skill to master than listening. When done well, listening is an art form. It requires attention, focus, patience and, most importantly, compassion. No wonder it’s hard.
Compassionate listening is the key to understanding another person and to deepening relationships. It refers to the ability to get into the mind and heart of the person speaking, to understand without judgment what they think or feel. At the moment that you can truly engage in this process, a door opens to allow for empathy, understanding and resolution.
Most of us are familiar with Stephen Covey’s famous quote: “Seek first to understand and then to be understood.” Compassionate listening is an act that requires us to engage in the other’s point of view rather than serving our own agenda. To do it well, we must temporarily set aside our own needs, give our full attention and, without contempt, step into the reality of the person speaking.
Think of the parent who is challenged by a head-strong child wanting to assert her independence by staying out with friends or challenging house rules. It can feel unnatural and even passive to sit down, clear the mind and listen to the rationale behind that child’s thinking. It’s so much easier to lay down the line, offer an ultimatum and be done with it. In the end, that line or ultimatum may be required, but it will be experienced differently if there has been truly compassionate listening first.
The art of compassionate listening is easy in explanation but hard in practice. Try these two methods the next time you have to face a challenging discussion:
1) Give them your full attention. There is no way to truly engage in a meaningful discussion when we are not present. Compassionate listening requires full, focused attention with eye contact. Over the phone, it requires that we put everything down, walk away from our computers and sit comfortably without anything in our hands to distract us.
Years ago, I was involved in weekly staff meetings with one of my clients. Each manager would go around the table and give an update. I noticed that while one was talking, everyone else was looking around the room, fidgeting on their phones or spacing out. One manager was different. She would tune in to the person speaking, and set her eyes on them as they talked. I asked her about it one day after the meeting. She said that she learned something every time someone spoke and had trained herself to really “tune in” when any individual talked. This woman eventually (and not surprisingly) moved up to the top leadership position with the company. I had no doubt that her philosophy on listening had everything to do with her success as a leader.
2) Put yourself in their shoes. As author and speaker Simon Sinek once said, “listening isn’t waiting for someone to finish so that you can talk.” The real purpose of listening is to understand the person speaking. Ask yourself these questions when someone is speaking. “How do they see me, the situation or the problem?” and “How are they feeling and why?” The answer should be free of your own judgment. For example, in the situation described above with the child and parent, the parent would say to himself, “She feels that the rules in this house are unfair. That makes her feel like I am disapproving and untrusting.”
You may completely disagree with them, and that’s fine. But first, it is necessary to understand them as a third party with no stake in the game would do. If you can state that understanding, you will be much more effective in expressing your disagreement.
Compassionate listening is something we do not for others, but for ourselves. It helps us develop as leaders, parents, partners and friends. It enriches our relationships and deepens our understanding of ourselves. It requires concerted effort and consistent practice, but the rewards are well worthwhile.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.