In communication, there is no greater skill to master than listening. When done well, listening is an art form. It requires attention, focus, patience and, most importantly, compassion. No wonder it’s hard.

Compassionate listening is the key to understanding another person and to deepening relationships. It refers to the ability to get into the mind and heart of the person speaking, to understand without judgment what they think or feel. At the moment that you can truly engage in this process, a door opens to allow for empathy, understanding and resolution.