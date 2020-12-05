As legendary Formula 1 race car driver Jackie Stewart once said, “it takes leadership to improve safety.”
In these turbulent and precarious times, our leaders have more power to protect their staff and customers than they probably wish they had. The burden is great, and the stakes are high. Even the best of efforts may still lead to COVID-19 cases, or an entire business shut down. While we may not be able to ameliorate the problem, we can mitigate it.
There has been much controversy in the Keys over businesses that have and have not taken safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The community and our customers seem almost equally divided on mask wearing, temperature taking and social distancing. There is the impression that many businesses are simply ignoring all of the rules, and letting staff and customers do as they please. While this is definitely the case for some, there are many businesses in the community that are taking extreme and very successful measures to keep everyone as safe as possible.
In the midst of the crisis, we haven’t had the opportunity to identify and share best practices. There is no rulebook, and everyone is scrambling. But now, almost 10 months into the crisis, good examples have emerged. We no long have to reinvent the wheel. We actually know what’s working.
Here are a few highlights from our local businesses:
1. Crowd control: Key West icon Sloppy Joe’s has gone to great lengths to keep open and ensure the wellbeing of staff and customers. They maintain 50% capacity voluntarily indoors with their tables, have no dancing and limited live bands. The same is true for multiple other popular businesses including La Te Da, The Little Pearl, the 801 Bar and Bourbon Street Bar. All of these establishments are strict and clear with both staff and customers about wearing their masks when not seated. That makes many people want to spend their time and money there.
2. Moving outdoors: The City of Key West is actually inviting businesses to move outdoors. They have waived fees and fast tracked the process to make it easy for restaurants and cafes to do this. They have even offered to help provide guidance on where to move and how to do it. Miso Happy and the Little Pearl are great examples of this. They have moved tables outside to avoid crowding inside. This helps them get closer to full capacity, and it pleases many customers who are looking to eat at outdoor establishments. With the weather getting cooler in Key West, and more visitors arriving, this is a great solution for staying open and safe.
3. Innovation: In the true spirit of Key West, there are some businesses that have used COVID to get creative and rethink the way they operate. For a prime example, check out Paul Menta’s First Legal Rum Distillery. When the economy got tough, Paul Menta got going. He put a sign on his door that said “CASH ONLY…OR TRADE!” Customers loved it. For New Year’s Eve, he is planning to give away bottles of sparkling rum along with free recipes to have a live online midnight toast to 2021. He is currently writing a protocol to share with other businesses for keeping your business safe to prevent a shut down.
We all know there is a vaccine coming, and no doubt we are all waiting in anticipation for that day to come. But in the interim, many of our local businesses are doing everything in their power to stay safe so that they can remain open. There are great opportunities to learn from each other, help each other and share ideas and resources. In this “one human family,” we have never needed that spirit more than we do now.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.