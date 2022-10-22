We may have a dire shortage of staff in the Florida Keys right now, but we still owe it to everyone who walks through our doors to make them feel welcome. Studies show that we form an opinion of a person and place within seven seconds of walking through the doors (called the 7-second rule). It sounds shallow to form an opinion so quickly, but we do it automatically.

Imagine if you walked into a restaurant and the hostess barely acknowledged you. You already would start forming a negative opinion about the experience. Conversely, if someone greets you warmly and professionally and even goes the extra mile to smile or build a little rapport, you have a much more positive feeling about the experience. That’s before you have even sat down and had the food and drink.