We may have a dire shortage of staff in the Florida Keys right now, but we still owe it to everyone who walks through our doors to make them feel welcome. Studies show that we form an opinion of a person and place within seven seconds of walking through the doors (called the 7-second rule). It sounds shallow to form an opinion so quickly, but we do it automatically.
Imagine if you walked into a restaurant and the hostess barely acknowledged you. You already would start forming a negative opinion about the experience. Conversely, if someone greets you warmly and professionally and even goes the extra mile to smile or build a little rapport, you have a much more positive feeling about the experience. That’s before you have even sat down and had the food and drink.
When it comes to getting and keeping customers, remember that your competitors are probably well aware of the 7-second rule too, so you need the edge in order to make sure that you are memorable.
Here are three tips to remember about your first impression:
1. Be unforgettable. There’s a restaurant in Marathon where the staff used to ask customers when they ordered at the window, “Who is your favorite actor?” Customers were surprised at first, but of course, they’d answer. When their food was ready, they were called by their responses. So instead of order No. 53, it was “Meryl Streep” or “Nicholas Cage.” It made ordering, standing in line and eating a lot more fun, and everyone remembered the restaurant where they got to be famous.
Being unforgettable doesn’t have to be a gimmick or fancy effort. It’s simply making sure that everyone is greeted warmly, ideally within the first seven seconds of walking through the door.
2. Use the 3-point greet. Every customer should receive a personalized greeting. Make sure you don’t fall into the habit of using a script. At the same time, each customer should hear three things from you: 1) Welcome with the name of your business or department; 2) a service question such as, “how can I help you today?”; and 3) your name if you will be dealing with them for more than a few moments.
Many people don’t think giving your name matters in customer service, but research shows otherwise, A study published in The New Yorker magazine showed that servers who give customers their names receive up to 50% more in tips. Personalizing your service, even in the simplest of ways, ingratiates you to the customers.
3. Master non-verbal communication. The irony of the 7-second rule is that you may not even have a chance to open your mouth within the first few seconds of seeing a customer. They may simply observe you as they walk in and form their opinion. In that case, you need to get your body language right.
First, make sure that your clothes match the organization’s culture. If you work for a kayak company, wear the sports clothes they sell. Your presentation should always be neat and professional. Second, your posture should exude confidence and energy. Do that by pretending there are two imaginary threads pulling your shoulders up and slightly back. Make sure you’re not hunching. Third, be mindful of your facial expressions. Your face will tell all. The more you smile, the better you feel, so why not do it every time you see a new customer? It will make them and you feel good.
Whether we like it or not, first impressions matter more than most of us realize. Take advantage of those seven seconds to be memorable in the minds of your customer, and have fun doing it.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.