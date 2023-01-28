Is there anything fun about data entry? How about filing? Maybe calling clients is a great way to kill an afternoon, or write a long, boring report? Most of us dread at least one aspect of our jobs, and the best we can hope for is that we are not required to do it too much or too often.
The menial, monotonous tasks that must get done can put a damper on our whole day. Whether we dedicate five minutes or a full afternoon to them doesn’t change the fact that we spend precious time getting them done. We can take a deep breath, murmur something we once heard from our parents about “being an adult” and put our noses to the grindstone, or we can actually learn to enjoy the process.
It sounds humanly impossible to breathe life into a mind-numbing activity, but why not try it? Like it or not, we dedicate precious time in our lives to these tasks. If you spend just 12 minutes a day doing something you despise, at the end of a week, you’ve given up an entire hour you can’t get back. In a year that’s about 50 hours, and over a lifetime of work, you are looking at about 2,000 hours. There’s got to be a way to get those hours to be more fulfilling, so start with six simple tips:
1. Challenge yourself. Instead of completing the task mindlessly, ask yourself if you can complete it efficiently in 20% less time than normal. If you are writing a report, try using a new style of writing, or a new word. If you work on a team, a challenge can be fantastic. Ask your peers to meet a certain goal they’ve never done before. It doesn’t have to be serious — it can be fun or silly. Just change it up.
2. Inject humor into the process. A survey from HR Focus Magazine shows that 96% of executives believe people with a sense of humor do better in their jobs than those who have little or no sense of humor. A light-hearted joke or a good laugh makes even the most monotonous tasks seem more tolerable. Make it your business to do or find something funny every day. For a few ideas on laughing at work, check out http://www.funatwork.co.uk.
3. Do it first. Procrastination is stressful. Naturally, we tend to save the worst for last, but somewhere in the recesses of our minds, the task looms over us. The best way to deal with the least likable parts of your job is to do them as soon as you can. Get them over with, and the rest of the day will seem a lot lighter.
4. Give yourself incentives. Reward yourself for completing the task. Decide that once you are done you will take a five-minute stretch break, or you will turn your attention to the project you enjoy the most. Dividing a huge, daunting task into bite-size pieces can make the work more manageable.
5. Simultaneous actions. Take an activity you despise and couple it with something you love. Data entry is a lot more fun when you are listening to your favorite music. Making phone calls can be that much easier with your favorite coffee drink beside you. Find something small that makes the task less tedious.
6. Adjust your attitude. We tend to turn small tasks into big problems. We complain, dread and talk about how we don’t like to do them. All of this makes matters worse. Attitude is a choice. So instead of thinking about what you don’t like, focus on enjoying the process as much as you can. Smile your way through it, do it well and feel good about accomplishing the job when you are done.
Wasted time isn’t about what we do; it’s about how we do it. The waste isn’t the action itself; it’s our unhappiness while we perform it. Ultimately, the goal is to find some pleasure in whatever we do. When we can achieve that, no task, big or small, is too mundane to enjoy.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.