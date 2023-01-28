Is there anything fun about data entry? How about filing? Maybe calling clients is a great way to kill an afternoon, or write a long, boring report? Most of us dread at least one aspect of our jobs, and the best we can hope for is that we are not required to do it too much or too often.

The menial, monotonous tasks that must get done can put a damper on our whole day. Whether we dedicate five minutes or a full afternoon to them doesn’t change the fact that we spend precious time getting them done. We can take a deep breath, murmur something we once heard from our parents about “being an adult” and put our noses to the grindstone, or we can actually learn to enjoy the process.