Welcome to what feels like Christmas week in the Keys before we ever heard of COVID. We have an interesting trifecta at hand. The Keys are in the top three destinations in our nation right now; we are still in the throes of a pandemic, and to top it all off, many of our businesses are short staffed. That’s a recipe for high stress and overwhelm, even if we are grateful for the business.
It’s no secret that stress is a leading cause of physical illness, but the extent of the problem might surprise you. Studies show that between 80% and 90% of all illnesses are stress related and nearly 100 million Americans suffer from physical illnesses caused by the stress in their lives. More than ever, we are acutely aware of the need to keep our immune systems strong so that we do not contract or pass on this deadly disease.
Our bodies have a physical response to stress called the fight or flight reaction. This reaction is part of our physiological make up and is designed to protect us in crisis. How can you control your body’s innate response to stress? The answer is you can’t. Your body will react to whatever you find stressful. The key to managing is stress isn’t in our bodies; it’s in our minds.
Stress isn’t caused by events; it’s caused by our perception of events. No two people respond to stimuli in the same way, and yet we tend to assume that certain people and events are inherently stressful. Traffic on U.S. 1 may drive you crazy, and barely bother someone else. Of course, there are some events — the loss of a loved one, divorce, being diagnosed with COVID — that would stress just about anyone. But our every day stressors are really about our perceptions. And the good news is that we can control our thoughts. Here are a few tools to manage stress through your mind:
1. Self Questioning: Let’s say a customer argues with you when you ask him kindly to put on his mask (and it’s the fifth time that’s happened in one day.) Stop. Take one deep breath and ask yourself:
Is this worth my stress?
Will this matter a day or week from now?
Is this a battle I want to fight?
If the answer to any of these questions is negative, take another deep breath and let it go. Respond graciously, with the thought that the customer’s reaction is not personal, and it’s not even about you. Remember that your goal is to prevent that stress response from starting.
2. Big Picture Reminders: Have something in your office, your home, your car and in your wallet or purse that reminds you of what’s truly important in life. Have a photo of someone you love most in the world, a quote that makes you feel grounded or a prayer written down that you can access or look at quickly. Ironically, most of our stress is caused by the minutia of every day life. If only we could take a minute to remember what’s most important to us, we would be able to manage the small things easier.
3. The Relaxation Response: The minute you start to feel your body tense up use your thoughts to reverse the process. Go somewhere in your mind that completely relaxes you. It can be a moment from a vacation you enjoyed pre-COVID, or a place you have in you mind that brings you peace. In the book “Emotional Intelligence at Work” author Hendrie Weisinger notes that the relaxation response is most effective if you know your place before hand and practice going there in your mind several times before a stressful event. So, try picturing this place now in your head. Go there a few times in the next week. That will make it easier for you when you have to use it to manage a stressful situation.
We may not be able to choose the reality of way things are going in the Keys and in the world, but we always choose our response. We may be struggling with staff, time and constant demands, but that is precisely why we need to learn how to manage stress so that it does not ruin a precious day of our lives.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.