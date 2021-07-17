To many of us, rapport-building sounds like the awful thing we do at cocktail parties, or the mind-numbing chatter we make with customers. In fact, rapport is one of the most profound and significant skills any of us can master in our professional and personal lives.
Rapport comes from a French word “rapporteur” in the 1600s. It means to “carry something back.” This refers to the action of one person giving and the other returning it — a reciprocal relationship. In the late 1800s, American therapists used the term to define a “harmonious understanding” between two or more people. One person brings an idea or a feeling, and the other reflects it back. This connection leads to understanding and is a perquisite for good communication.
Most of us have never analyzed how we build rapport; we simply do it. When we meet someone, we automatically form an opinion of them (within seven seconds on average) and begin seeking common ground. When we find any similarity — demeanor, tone, hobbies, appearance, body language, etc. — we begin to feel that harmonious understanding. As a result, we begin to connect, sell more effectively to a customer, make a better impression on a first date or impress the person interviewing us for a job. That is why when we meet someone with a totally different personality and no common interests, we often find it hard to connect.
Studies show that rapport is a better motivator in job performance than money. The 2015 Gallup Poll found that one of the key factors to motivating employees is the boss’s ability to build rapport with his or her team. In short, chatter that can seem like a time waster may be more effective than a raise.
The same is true with customers. Studies show that rapport leads to repeat customers and increases the amount of goods and services customers purchase. In the end, people buy from people they like and people who are like them.
If you are sold on the importance of rapport, the next question is how do you get better at it? The next three columns in this series will give you tools to do that in your personal and professional life, but to start, remember that building rapport isn’t a trick or a gimmick. On the contrary, it can’t be inauthentic, and it often has much more to do with our non-verbal communication than with anything we actually say.
For starters, over the next two weeks explore your own sense of rapport with others. When you walk into a restaurant or a store, or you meet someone in business for the first time, ask yourself a few key questions:
• What was my first impression of that person, and why?
• Did that impression change after the first few minutes, and why?
• If I felt a connection with this person, was there something I appreciated about them that I also feel I have or do?
• Did I establish that we had something in common?
• If I didn’t connect with that person, what was the reason? (Was s/he exhibiting a trait I do not see myself as having.)
• What does it seem they thought of me? Did they seem to connect or not? If so, why? If not, why?
The first step to mastering the art of rapport is to analyze in your own experience how it happens. Many of our decisions financially, emotionally and intellectually are greatly influenced by the connection we have with others. Without realizing it, we are swayed constantly in one direction or another by the people we meet. Learning how to harness that energy and engage leads not only to better communication, but to “bringing it back” in a way that makes our relationships more valuable.
