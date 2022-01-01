A couple of weeks before Christmas, I had the pleasure of attending a Zoom church service in Bahama Village in which an elder was asked to begin by leading the congregation in prayer. She said something so simple, it fell on me like a boulder. Her words have remained with me (thankfully) every morning since.
“Thank you, Lord, for this day that we have never seen before and we will never see again,” she said.
Her words, uttered in the middle of a much longer prayer, struck me in a way that something as pedestrian as a sunset suddenly, for no reason at all, seems miraculous.
It’s rudimentary that we get only one shot at one day, each day of our lives. Of course, we have never seen Jan. 1, 2022, before, and we’ll never see it again. A child could tell you that. Yet if you sit with that concept, and really turn it over in your mind, it serves as a stark a reminder that time is finite, moments evanescent and life incalculably short. Ironically, we squander it as if none of those things were true. Or at least I do.
After the Zoom church service ended, I marched off to the grocery store and tried to go about my “only one-shot day” filled with laundry, errands and work I probably shouldn’t do on a Sunday, but I couldn’t quite stop thinking about it. If we only get one shot at each day, shouldn’t I feel motivated to do more, try harder, be better? In this new year shouldn’t I get up earlier, eat healthier, work harder, run faster, make every day count more than I have in the past?
Maybe, but that sounds exhausting.
I’m hoping that the opposite interpretation is really the point. If we only get one shot at every day of our lives, maybe we need to slow down, take ourselves less seriously, stop worrying about the one co-worker who drives us crazy, find things that make us laugh more. Do one thing at a time. Be more forgiving. Let go of the small stuff. Stop worrying. Just stop.
The way she said it reminded me that all things (except the big ones) truly are small, and we are not using our time wisely when we focus on minutia, people who annoy us, whether we are 15 pounds too heavy or whether our bank accounts are too light. In the end, our one-shot means being present and aware of what’s happening in and around us.
It reminds me of a time years ago, when I went to listen to a guru in New York City. After his lecture I asked him, “Do you ever have a bad day?” His answer: “Good or bad, I’m always there.”
I didn’t quite get it (or see how it would help if I did), but somehow the woman in the church in Bahama Village made me see it differently. I do get it now.
Most years, I spend the beginning of January setting goals and making plans to achieve them. It’s useful and it works. This year, though, I think I might drop the goals of what I want to do, be or achieve and focus only on one goal: To live each day of 2022 with the acute awareness that we have never seen each precious day before and we will never see it again.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.