With droves of workers leaving the Keys, housing rental prices on the rise and the unknowns of the future of COVID, anxiety runs high. While we can’t change the situation, we can do something about how we handle it.
There are two productive and simple ways to overcome worry: thought and action. The combination of these two concepts will help you maintain control over life’s problems and feel more peaceful every day, even during tumultuous times.
William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” reminds us that “nothing is good nor bad, but thinking makes it so.” Our thoughts about situations (as opposed to the situations themselves) cause worry or anxiety. Every emotion begins with a thought. A repetitive thought like “I can’t make ends meet” or “I can’t continue running my business without staff” may go through your head dozens of times per day without you realizing it. The more you have the thought, the more likely it is to become habitual, and eventually true.
Here are three steps to change worrying thought patterns:
1) Identify the repetitive thought. If you are feeling anxious, stop and ask yourself what your internal dialogue has been. Try to get clear on a single thought you are having repetitively.
2) Reframe the thought. Choose a more realistic, precise thought that is believable to you. For example, if your repetitive thought is “I am going to lose my job and then I’m in deep trouble,” replace it with something more accurate like “My job may be at risk, but I will make it work no matter what.”
3) Practice your reframe. Every time you catch yourself feeling worried, or thinking the repetitive thought you want to change, replace it with your new thought. Another way to do this is to simply repeat out loud or in your head your new thought at least 21 times throughout your day. The key is to make it habitual.
Changing your thoughts makes a tremendous difference in how you feel, but why stop there? Take action against your worries, by following four simple steps:
1) Capture the worry. Sit down and take a couple of minutes to write down the worry that is most bothering you. It may be a financial concern, or a worry you have about a relationship with someone in your life.
2) Measure the control factor. Get clear on the factors you have control over regarding this situation. If you are worried about losing your job, ask yourself what you can do. You may not have control over the economy, but you do have control over how management views your contribution to the organization.
3) Make a plan of action. Write down the steps you will take to deal with the factors over which you have control. Maybe you will take on a new initiative at work or decide to look for new ways to cuts costs for your organization. It is useful to put a timeline next to the actions you will take. This process helps ensure that you will do it right away.
4) Let the rest go. As the well-known serenity prayer goes, “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” Worrying about the things over which we have no control is futile. We can use adversity from our past to remind ourselves that we can get through even the hardest of times.
Our worries are real and important, but often they do not merit the emotional anguish they cause us. British philosopher Bertrand Russell once said, “Just imagine how happy you’d be if you lost everything you have right now … and then got it all back.” We must all count our blessings and work in thought and deed toward our own happiness. We all have that power and should not let a day pass without using it.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.