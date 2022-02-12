In this new world order, there are too many plates spinning. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment is 4% nationwide, still significantly higher than it was prior to 2020. Add to that the revolving door of workers who have been out with omicron, leaving the healthy few to shoulder the work of their peers.
This non-stop labor shortage and the all-time high in visitors to the Keys takes a toll on everything from our health to our relationships. As the “this too shall pass” motto turns into “will this ever pass?” many of us are so tired that we start to feel disconnected from the people we care for most. If time were finite (and, of course, it is, but we tend not to view it that way), we’d probably get our priorities straight and march off the job after we put in our good 50 hours for the week to spend time in the company of those we love. Instead, we tell ourselves we’ll just do it for a little bit longer.
Not surprisingly, the overwhelm we feel impacts the people we love most. We may see them every day, but our minds are still swirling from the immense pressure and stress we carry home. We just aren’t sure how to let it go, and sometimes, we’re not even aware that we are holding on to it.
When it comes to maintaining relationships with our partners, children and friends, we must ask ourselves two key questions: First, which relationships in our lives do we most value, and second, how exactly can we actually live that?
The answer seems obvious: Give people we love more time than we give our work. The problem is that for most of us, adjusting the work/home equation seems impossible.
The good news is that there are, in fact, smaller things we can do to maintain more balance, and nurture ourselves and the people who matter to us most. Here are a couple of ideas (that I admittedly need put into practice better in my own life.):
1.) Take your cellphone away from yourself. The number of hours don’t matter nearly as much as what happens in them. As an example, I am working way too much these days, and the guilt and longing to see my husband and 11-year-old daughter gnaws at me. But according to them, that’s not the real problem. When I finally am home, my head is so full that I have a hard time focusing. As an example, my daughter scolded me the other night for answering work texts while she was telling me about her day. She suggested (well, demanded actually) that I put my phone in the other room, face down, on silent. I did just that, and while I did secretly stress a bit about the texts coming in, I actually enjoyed the night and felt more present.
2) Empty Your ‘Trash Can.’ Can you imagine complaining to your customers about how tired you are, or spilling all of your negative feelings about a co-worker on to your clients? Most of us wouldn’t dream of doing that. Instead, we save it all for the people we love. There’s something downright crazy about that. We work all day so that we can have a nice life with the people we love, and them we dump all of our day’s problems on them when we get through the door. (Note: Studies show that the most domestic disputes occur at approximately 7 p.m. — the average time commuters get home from work.)
Years ago, a teacher from a seminar I attended on stress management encouraged the class to “empty their trash cans.” What she meant was that at the end of each workday, we need to mentally “switch off” and leave all of our work problems and chaos at work. That is truly a discipline (even more so if you work from home), but it makes a big difference. It’s actually kind of fun to imagine “dumping your mental trash can” out by the side of the road before you get in your car or on your bike to come home. Then, make a pact with yourself not to “talk shop” when you get through the door.
In the end, the most important gift we can give to each other isn’t time; it’s presence. Time is a just a vessel that we fill either with meaning or with empty space. Authentic connection are the building blocks of any good relationship. So, if the hours in the day are more full than we can handle, and too many plates are spinning, perhaps it is all the more reason to remember just how finite time really is, and act accordingly.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.