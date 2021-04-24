Most of us spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to control our anger, fear and frustration. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to control our emotions, but our desires should extend well beyond that. The absence of negative emotions isn’t necessarily happiness. The bottom line is that it’s not just about our ability to avoid feeling bad. We want to feel good.
One premise to grasp is that thoughts are habitual and repetitive, and they fuel our emotions. We get caught in negative thought patterns and these patterns get stronger every time we think them. So, the key is to reverse it: Make your positive thoughts a habit. Specifically, that means trying between one to three positive and clear thoughts every day for 21 days. (You will also recall that studies prove it takes about three weeks of repletion to create a behavioral habit.)
Here’s a few steps you can take to begin:
1) Choose your positive thought. You can begin anywhere, big or small. Take your body image, your perspective on your job or your marriage. It’s a good idea to start with a thought that applies directly to you. So instead of focusing on others, try to pinpoint a thought you have about yourself often. If you often criticize yourself about your body because you’re 15 pounds overweight from COVID, don’t say, “I have the perfect body,” because you may not feel that’s true. Instead, say something like, “I have a healthy body, and I am reaching the goal of being fit and thin.”
2) Make your date. It’s crucial that you repeat your thought at least once a day, and you should do it in the same place and around the same time. This helps make the action habitual, and it creates associations in your brain that help you access the thought quickly. Starting your day with a positive thought is a good idea for two reasons: In the morning your mind is not yet cluttered with the chaos of the day, and a positive, focused thought sets the tone for a good day.
3) Combine your thought with a picture. Words need imagination. Simply repeating a mantra without feeling it isn’t enough. You need to visualize yourself in the positive image you are creating. If you are moving toward a healthier, thinner body, see that. Imagine how you feel when you look in the mirror and see what you’ve accomplished. It is absolutely crucial that you attach your thought to the emotion — otherwise you are simply repeating words, and that won’t change the way you feel.
After you have taken these three steps, do one more thing: Take a moment to list four or five things for which you are grateful. They don’t have to correspond to the thought necessarily — they can be anything in your life you are happy to have or be. Think of gratitude as sealing your thoughts and positive emotions. It’s hard to be unhappy and grateful at the same time.
Happiness isn’t something that comes to us if we wait long enough. We are, in fact, the only ones who have the power, and it is our responsibility to use it.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.