The Keys, known world-wide as ultimate place to chill out and relax, is stressed to the max. Right now, we have all the main ingredients for a stress smoothie. First, we are seeing an insurgence of the Delta variant; second, we are experiencing an unprecedented labor and housing shortage; and third, we have record high numbers of visitors (which impact the first and second challenges). Suffice it to say, there’s not a whole lot of chilling and relaxing these days for locals.
In truth, it’s not much different than the rest of the world — at least according to a 2020 survey conducted by Everyday Health in which approximately one-third of people visited a doctor about something stress-related, with 57% admitting they’re paralyzed by stress. We can thank COVID for taking our collective angst to new heights.
Fortunately, there is a remedy. It doesn’t take a lot of money or time, but it does require discipline: self-care. The term self-care refers to physical and mental actions we take to promote wellness consistently. The last word of that sentence is the most important. Continuity and repetition of our actions lead to positive results, whereas one-time efforts have very little impact. Most of us treat our bodies and minds well occasionally (usually after we reach breaking point.) We may exercise for a few months and then get too busy, take a mental health day or promise ourselves to engage in a hobby. Those are all great efforts, but they need to last.
Let’s look at seven simple ideas for your mind and body that you can use daily to promote your well-being. Many of these suggestions take less than five minutes. Incorporating them into a daily routine is easy.
1) Set the tone for your day. Before you get out of bed, make a decision about the kind of day you are going to create. Ask yourself what you want it to look like. If you are dreading a meeting or feeling down, chances are your day will meet your expectations. Instead, expect the opposite; tell yourself it’s going to be an easy and relaxing day. Make that your mantra.
2) Engage your mind. Find something outside your work and personal life to distract your mind from the minutia on a daily basis. This can mean reading a chapter of a great book or practicing a new skill you are trying to learn, playing a game, getting out in nature, or cuddling up with someone you love and watching a great show or a movie.
3) Practice affirmations. Many of us get stuck in negative thinking patterns. We spend a lot of time worrying or feeling dissatisfied, and often with ourselves. Try to counter these patterns with affirmations about your life and yourself. One of the simplest exercises it to list in your head five things for which you are grateful. Gratitude has a huge and long-lasting impact on your mood.
4) Practice meditation. You don’t have to be spiritual to meditate. You just have to get quiet. You can mediate in less than 10 minutes. Lie down, close your eyes and begin to relax each part of your body. If your thoughts lead to you some place else, keep coming back to the body. Do this until you have worked from head to toe, and end with one deep, conscious breath.
5) Get your heart going. There is no doubt that 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise five times per week leads to a healthier life. It also releases endorphins, which make us feel more alive and happy.
6) Nourish your body by 50%. We all know we shouldn’t consume much of what goes into our bodies. If it seems impossible to let go of all the things you love, try halving the things you know aren’t good for you. You don’t have to give up everything you love, just have less of it.
7) Do random acts of kindness. Many of us are more willing to do something kind for others than ourselves. For one week, try committing to one act of kindness toward yourself every day. This can be anything from taking yourself to lunch to paying yourself a compliment. If this seems silly or uncomfortable, all the more reason to do it.
Self-care can’t happen occasionally. We need to make it a habit, part of our every day routines and feel good about it when we do it. There is no substitute for taking care of ourselves, and we can’t ask or depend on anyone to do it for us.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.