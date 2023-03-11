On average in your life you’ll spend seven years in the bathroom, six years eating, five years waiting in line, three years in meetings and six months sitting at red lights. No wonder we’re short on time. To boot, we now work approximately 164 hours more per year than we did in 1970.

Let’s not waste time philosophizing over why we have no time. Here are four tips to start using today. In fact, why not start as soon as you’re done reading this article?

Tags

Recommended for you