One of many great quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resonates with me more often than I wish it would. “Never let a man pull you so low as to hate him.” It would be nice if we didn’t have to remind ourselves of those wise words, but when someone does something that seems ignorant or down right mean (which seems to be happening a lot these days), embracing that concept is a saving grace.
We all know that we don’t control what others do and say, but we do control our response. There are two levels at which we respond: behaviorally and cognitively. The behavioral level is far simpler to master than the cognitive. We all know how to act when someone makes a rude comment or an untrue accusation. We maintain our composure, stay calm, set boundaries if we can and, above all, refuse to stoop to their level. If we stoop to the same level, we appear no better than our attacker.
For example, let’s say someone insults you or a person screams at you in a business meeting. Clearly it isn’t appropriate to react, yell back or begin name-calling. You then look as bad, if not worse, as they do. It is much more appropriate to respond with a clear request to lower their voice and then deal with them privately.
This doesn’t mean that you should take every punch given. Set boundaries, know when it’s time to correct behaviors and refuse to accept verbal abuse. All of that can still be done calmly and fairly. The simple word “unacceptable” can be a clear and powerful tool. If someone is yelling, you can say, “The way you are speaking is unacceptable. If you want to continue talking, please lower your voice.” If they don’t comply, explain that the conversation is over and exit the situation (or have them exit.)
Our actions may be right in dealing with difficult people, but that doesn’t necessary stop the mental frustration we feel. We must realize that the way we cognitively process the event in the depths of our own minds is the ticket to our freedom. Right action comes from the right thinking. We may be able to hold it together to maintain our composure in a tough situation, but inside we may be steaming. If that’s the case, the person who committed the infraction truly wins. Holding on to anger eats us up and can impact our mood and relationships for days and weeks to come.
In his wise refrain, King was referring not only to what the world sees, but to what is not visible. It’s not enough to refrain from poor behavior. We must actually rid ourselves of the anger so that it doesn’t impact us.
Cognitively releasing anger is a great concept in theory, but hard in practice. There are a number of ways to do this. The first approach is simply to remind yourself not to take it personally. Their unhappiness is really theirs to own. Rest assured that their own misery, which fuels their behavior toward you, is their punishment. You don’t need to do more or wish any worse for them.
It can also be useful to understand the motive for their behaviors. At the root of poor behavior are often feelings of inadequacy, ego and sometimes envy. When you realize that these and other issues may be fueling the behavior, you can find some compassion. Those are awful feelings to carry around, and we are fortune to be free of them.
Finally, there is the highest form of freedom and one that takes a great amount of practice: forgiveness. It is the understanding through some form of grace that we all falter and make mistakes. It doesn’t make cruel behaviors OK, but for our own sake, we release them, even when we aren’t being asked.
In sum, the only way to win against difficult people is to rise above it. If we can’t get there cognitively, we can at least control our behavior. In the end, it is the only path to our own freedom.
