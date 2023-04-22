A recent study from The American Journal of Medicine shows that thinking for five minutes about an incident that made you angry can suppress your immune system for up to six hours. Just imagine what ongoing anger can do to us if we hold on to it for years. If this sounds bleak, remember the good news: You have the power to do something about your anger.
Let’s start by getting a few myths about anger out of the way.
Myth No. 1: Anger is a bad emotion. Anger has negative impacts on our bodies and minds, but the emotion itself is neither inherently good nor bad. Telling yourself not to be angry is like saying you shouldn’t have brown eyes or be 6 feet tall. The first rule in anger management is to accept the feeling without judgment. Give yourself permission to feel what you feel. How can you let go of something you haven’t held?
Myth No. 2: Other people make us angry. No one makes us feel anything; we let them. In past articles, I’ve explained that people act out because their underlying needs for respect, fair treatment, love and security are not met. We all have those same needs, and we too feel angry when they are not met. Understand what and who pushes your buttons and look for patterns that show you an ongoing, unmet need in your life. Once you understand the source of your anger, you can begin to fix it.
Myth No. 3: Time heals all wounds. Time may make anger fade, but it doesn’t make it go away. Most of us can recall a hurtful incident in our lives that happened at least 10 years ago. If we think or talk about it for long enough, the old feelings of anger will rise to the surface again. Our lives are too precious to wait for days and years to pass until we feel better.
The best way to get rid of the emotion is to experience it fully and completely, and then let it go. Well-known author Carolyn Myss describes a phenomenon she calls “woundology.” This concept refers to people who experience their anger and feel it, but miss the most important step — letting go.
A good exercise to help you face and release anger is a free write. This is a cathartic way of flushing out the emotion, and it only takes a few minutes. Sit down in a quiet place with a piece of paper and write the person or the problem on the top of the page. Then begin writing everything that comes to mind; censor nothing. The only rule is that you can’t stop to think. The idea is to use stream of consciousness and not logic. You’ll know you are done when you have nothing else to write. After it’s all over, rip it up, burn it or throw it away.
Myth No. 4: Forgiveness means letting someone off the hook. The person your anger hurts the most is you. You punish yourself every day of your life if you hold on to what someone else did to hurt you. Ironically, the person you are angry at may no longer be in your life and is oblivious to your feelings. If you are chronically angry at someone, ask yourself this question: Which will make the quality of my life greater, holding on to anger or releasing it? You can’t go back and change what someone did to hurt you, but you can choose to thrive in spite of it.
If you want to forgive someone, ask yourself first why this person hurt you. Try to understand the need in them that was not met. Why should you care? In understanding their behavior you will probably realize that it was about them, not you. Also, you may find something you need for forgiveness: Compassion is an antidote to anger. It is impossible to be angry if you are truly in a place of compassion.
Anger is one of those emotions that can hold us back or propel us forward. With some time and dedication to the process, it is almost always possible to let go of anger and use it to grow.
