Any manager of any business knows that holding on to good people, particularly in the midst of the Florida Keys housing crisis has never been so dire. How do we get good people to stay with our businesses when there are so many options out there? Is the secret more pay? More perks? Better insurance? Of course, all of those things matter, and they definitely help. In actuality, however, it’s not the secret to keeping good people.
If you are a manager or business owner, you should know this: A Gallup Poll from 2023, which included responses from more than 67,000 U.S. workers, showed that the No. 1 reason people leave their jobs is because they aren’t happy with their managers or leaders. That same survey found that the most effective way to make someone feel connected to an organization is to have a “meaningful” conversation every week with each direct report to discuss goals, customers and well-being as well as offer recognition. The recommended time to allot for each conversation: 15 to 30 minutes. (See CNN article April 24, 2023, Low Employee Engagement?)
How you have the conversation is what matters most. It’s not an opportunity for you as the manager to give your opinion, correct them or share your thoughts. It’s the opposite. It’s your opportunity to truly listen to what that employee has to say.
If you can listen to others with an open mind and without judgment or the desire to jump in and speak, you can begin to understand them. Feeling understood and cared for is the basis for human belonging. We are wired to be part of a community for our survival. When leaders understand that and make people truly feel part of something, employees are motivated to do well and to stay with that community/business.
The problem for most managers is that they think they are listening when actually they are only hearing. Hearing is a mechanical function. It means that someone’s voice was registered in terms of volume, pitch and pace. Listening means understanding. It requires coming to a person with no agenda, ready and willing to comprehend their perspective without judgment. It also means doing something with that information — taking it to heart and putting it into practice.
A good, meaningful conversation with an employee requires these key ingredients:
Be present. Listening requires focus and emptying the mind. The more focused you are, the easier the process will be. Being present also means that you keep your defenses down. If you catch yourself preparing a rebuttal in your mind, stop. Think of yourself as a third-party mediator, simply trying to understand this person’s point of view. It doesn’t really matter whether or not you agree with what he is saying. You don’t have to agree to understand.
Ask questions. If you aren’t clear about what the person is saying, ask what they mean. Don’t be afraid to probe and ask for examples. If an employee says you are overbearing, ask them to give a few recent situations in which he perceived you that way. Come to the conversation with questions that you want to ask your employee. Use continuity to follow up on the answers, and to dig deeper. Most importantly, ask for solutions to problems they raise. It is useful to ask someone for “three doable recommendations” when they describe a problem. In this way, you have options, and they are guided to give you feasible (not pie-in-the-sky) ideas.
Open body language. Between 85-90% of our communication is non-verbal. Even if you don’t interrupt in a conversation, your body language will give away your frustration and other emotions. When you are listening, it is important to face the person, uncross your arms, get off your cell phone or your computer, and look at them. Imagine that you are talking to the most important person in your business (because you are).
Summarize or paraphrase. When the person is done talking, make sure you are both clear on what you understand. The easiest way to do this is to give him the bird’s-eye view by saying something like “So, it sounds like there are three major problems ...” This helps you both solidify the problem and take the next step toward solutions.
If this seems like too much work, remember the old adage: People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. The best way to get people to listen to you is to listen to them first. Find 15 minutes even once per quarter to check in with each of your employees and to truly understand what they think and feel. If it seems like a burden, consider this effort the one thing you can most do to keep your business staffed.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.