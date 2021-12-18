Think about how often leaders of companies, communities and even families make decisions without conferring with the people the decisions impact. It happens all the time. Leaders simply forget to ask — or worse, they think it isn’t necessary to weigh in with the people they serve. I have had many conversations in my 20 years of business consulting with leaders who outright refuse to have a town hall meeting, or inquire what their staff and customers think because they don’t want to open “a pandora’s box.”
If leaders are worried about opening a pandora’s box, their problem is far bigger than the box itself. Their job is to listen to their people, and it is ever more important to do that when people are unhappy. We should never be afraid of disapproval, differing opinions or complaints. Rather, it is the job of leaders to welcome differing views, listen to them and take them in.
Two of the best leaders I ever met were a team of lawyers from Detroit. They owned a wide variety of businesses including a resort in Key West, golf courses, a cabinet-making firm in New York, real estate and parking garages. Almost everything they touched turned to gold, and it was not by accident. I had the privilege of watching these two men in action. The people who worked for them were utterly loyal. These two men were adored, even when they made tough decisions. Their secret was simple: They listened. When they arrived for a visit to their resort in Key West, they would spend days touring the property, asking frontline staff and guests questions about what they liked, what they didn’t and what they thought needed to change. Some of the meetings they attended were tough. Staff would complain about one issue or another. No matter what happened, they would always listen, thank their people and probe for solutions. Then, they followed up. The answer wasn’t always “yes” to the requests, but they circled back with an answer and explanation. That simple act of seeking input brought them more respect than any leader could ask for.
On one particular occasion, I watched one of them ask a laundry room attendant about his opinion of the linens. The look on the attendant’s face was priceless as the owner pulled out a pad and took notes on the opinions he shared. After that encounter, I turned to the owner and said, “Boy, you sure do ask for input.” He looked at me, and said, “I don’t ask for it. I mine for it.”
Leaders must remember that their job is not only to make decisions, but mine for input before they decide. That means creating many opportunities for dialogue, taking ideas into account and then making decisions with that information. It doesn’t mean that leaders can or should try to please everyone, but they should always circle back to their constituents and explain why they chose a particular course of action.
The greatest act of respect we can give others is to ask questions about what they think, truly listen and tend to their answers. This task is simple in theory and hard in practice. If you are in a leadership position of any kind, it is necessary to seek opportunities informally in casual conversations and formally through meetings, surveys, town halls and workshops to allow people to weigh in. Don’t argue if you disagree. Ask more questions until you understand with perfect clarity their point of view. Only then are you well placed to lead.
