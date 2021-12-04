Welcome to December. What a year it has been (again).
There is something poignant about the end of year. We have the individual and collective opportunity to take stock of our lives and actually ask ourselves the questions that on most days elude us. That exploration is easy to avoid in the midst of work and holiday social commitments and the never-ending COVID crisis. Yet taking even a little time to think or talk about what we envision for the coming year is perhaps the most important way we can honor the year past and welcome the new one. We must be able to envision what we desire. As Yogi Berra once said, “if you don’t know where you’re going, you might not get there.”
I’m not talking about goal setting (though that is also a useful endeavor), but rather a bigger picture look at our lives — entertaining the questions that perhaps one day, looking back, we’ll wish we would have asked ourselves.
The hard part about taking an inventory of your life is finding a few moments to do it. Maybe on Christmas day, with your belly full and the guests gone home, there will be a few moments to think about this. Or perhaps, on a long car drive to your Aunt Hilda’s house, you can turn off the music or the podcast. I actually take some time every year (and on my birthday as well) to write these questions down and/or to talk about them with my husband. Not surprisingly, I often find that in the year that ensues, many of the things I want to do, feel or have come to fruition. As the old adage goes, “if you perceive it, you can achieve it.”
The process need not be so serious. You don’t need a therapist to discuss them, and it’s fine if you don’t actually know the answers. Just asking the questions will get your conscious and unconscious mind engaged. The process can be playful and fun. The point isn’t necessarily to commit to anything, but rather to simply explore.
If you aren’t sure what questions to ask yourself, take look below at three questions. It’s actually fun to share your thoughts and then listen to someone else’s answers.
1. What am I most grateful for?
Taking an inventory of your blessings floods your body with dopamine (the “happy hormone”). It also helps you think naturally about how to have and engage with more of the things that bring you joy.
2. How do I want to feel more often? What would get me there?
We all want to feel happy, but can you be more specific? For example, if you notice that you feel stressed on a regular basis, you’ll want to choose “relaxed” or “peaceful.” Maybe you can’t change your work hours or some things about your situation, but you might be able to make some modifications, literally and/or mentally.
3. What do I want my life to look like?
This is a question that motivational speaker Anthony Robbins often asks his students. It seems simple, but go ahead and try to answer it (specifically), and you may find that you have to really think about it. Ask yourself about your relationships, your work life, your financial situation and your free time. It’s not about coming up with “pie in the sky” answers. Rather, the goal is to find specific things that are feasible and realistic that you would like to see, feel, have or experience.
In his book “Letters to a Young Poet,” the poet and philosopher Rainer Maria Rilke wrote to a young man seeking wisdom the following: “Be patient toward all that is unsolved in your heart and try to love the questions themselves, like locked rooms and like books that are now written in a very foreign tongue. Do not now seek the answers, which cannot be given you because you would not be able to live them. And the point is, to live everything. Live the questions now. Perhaps you will then gradually, without noticing it, live along some distant day into the answer.”
Take some time in the coming days as we prepare for 2022 to “live the questions.” Visit them again on your birthday (another chance to honor the passing of a year in your life). Don’t worry so much about make changes. Before you get a road map, you need to know where you’re going.
