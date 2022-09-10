A 2022 study of more than 3,000 workers shows that on average we spend 30% of our work time in meetings. For the large part, we wonder why we are there in the first place, and we lament the fact that if we could escape them we could actually get our work done.
The problem, however, isn’t meetings; it’s the way they are run. If a meeting is planned and facilitated well, it can be one of the most useful tools for your work.
Below are six simple tools and skills that will help your meetings be engaging, stay on track and lead to action.
1. Postings and e-updates. There is no reason to report in person what could have been shared prior to the meeting in writing. Many organizations have internal networks on which information can be posted. If that’s not available to you, ask your team to send a half-page update to you and their colleagues at least one day in advance. You can use the first few minutes of your meeting to ask for feedback on team members’ updates or bring up any points you feel need to be discussed.
2. Allocate time up front. A typical staff meeting should not usually last more than an hour. Review your agenda before you meet, and write down an approximate amount of time will dedicate to each item. Move the group along if the conversation is exceeding your time limit. If an important point comes up that requires more time, you can: 1) Ask the group if they can stay longer, or 2) plan another way and time of addressing the issue.
3. Keep the group on track. Do not let anyone throw the meeting off course. At the same time, it is important to respect the needs of individuals. If someone brings up a point that is important but unrelated to the discussion, put it in a “parking lot.” This is a flip chart or whiteboard with a list of points that need to be addressed at a later date. At the end of the meeting, list of any items and make a plan for follow-up.
4. Table gridlocks. A healthy debate is precisely what you want in a meeting — as long as it leads to a concrete decision or action. If you find that team members are stuck, stop them and make a plan for reaching an agreement at a later date. This can be done by creating a small task force to explore the problem further, meeting with the individuals who disagree or informing them that you will make a decision on how to proceed after the meeting. The point is to make sure that you don’t let your meetings turn into a battle of egos or an argument that isn’t relevant to everyone at the table.
5. Use time limits. On the occasional volatile issue, when people have a lot to say and there isn’t a great deal of time, you can use time limits by asking people to sum up their ideas or telling them they each have about one minute or less to make their points. This should only be done when there are a lot of comments and a large number of people.
6. End the meeting with the 3 W’s. At the end of the meeting take five minutes to review What will be done, by Whom and by When. This is called your 3 W’s. Make sure you are clear and follow up after the meeting to make sure these items are done.
Being efficient is never about the resource itself, but how you use it. We all know from Zoom that there is nothing that takes the place of face-to-face discussions. If we plan them well, stay on track and follow up, they may still be the single best tool to move a team forward.
