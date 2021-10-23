From a bird’s-eye view, it is great to see that the economy in the Florida Keys is going strong. Sales tax collections and home sales are at all-time highs. We have surpassed every tourism goal in recent history, with 70,000 airport arrivals in March and April 2021 compared to fewer than 50,000 per month in 2019.
Had we known it would be this way in March 2020 when COVID began, we would have breathed a sigh of relief. But we need to be careful what we wish for. Too much of a good thing is a bad thing.
We all know stress when we feel it, but we usually attribute it to negative events in our lives. Good things can be stressful too. The bottom line of a spreadsheet isn’t the only measure of how we are doing. What matters is how much energy we expend, how quickly, and how we react to being overwhelmed.
After a prolonged period of intensity since we re-opened the Keys in June of 2020, we have been collectively wearing ourselves out. The problem is a direct result of making up for loss income, the influx of tourists and the shortage in labor. As an illustration, between May 2020 and March 2021, Key West alone lost 2,000 residents.
The first thing we need to know is how burned out we truly are. If you see any of the following signs, it’s time to call a meeting with your staff:
• A bad attitude – Despite the fact that the money and tips are rolling in, people seem miserable.
• Mistakes – People somehow forget to do the easy jobs and make mistakes that cost time and money.
• Bickering – There is backbiting and gossip, and people get annoyed with each other for seemingly trivial things.
• Latecomers and no-shows – Without much forewarning people may come in late, or not show up at all.
Most businesses are seeing all of these symptoms, plus others. If that’s the case for your business, start soon by gathering your staff in a meeting (or speaking with people individually), and asking for their ideas on these seven questions:
1) What can we do better or differently to recruit staff?
2) What can we do better or differently to retain staff?
3) What efficiencies could we make to take some of the pressure off our staff?
4) What can we do to cross-train or help each other?
5) What could we potentially outsource?
6) What can we live without?
7) What would we do if the situation continued without change?
Try to walk out of these conversations with even one or two small things you can do differently to loosen the valve and relieve some of the stress.
One of my clients has cross-trained most of their departments; another asked their entire staff to hand out “now hiring cards” to people they meet. A third is offering free child care after school to help parents work additional hours and make more money.
There isn’t a magic bullet to the labor crisis, but there are little adjustments each business can make to improve the situation. Eventually, things will shift (albeit not completely), but in the interim, we should constantly be tapping into the very people we rely on to see how we can best serve them.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.