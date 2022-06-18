Thomas Jefferson once said that “nothing gives one person so much advantage over another as to remain always cool and unruffled under all circumstances.” The big question, of course, is how to do it. Emotions are normal and healthy, and it may seem dishonest to hide them, particularly in our personal relationships. The answer is not to deny your feelings, but to control them, particularly when you are communicating.
There are two keys to keeping the emotions out of difficult conversations: One, begin by feeling calm; and two, use questions strategically.
Much of the work we do to control our emotions must come before we have conversations. We often start our day feeling emotionally charged from the stress of life. It takes just one harsh word from our boss or a small disagreement with a family member to spark our anger, sadness or frustration
The first step is a morning balance every day. There are a number of ways to do this, and they don’t take a lot of time. It can be anything from writing a page in your journal, engaging in a short mediation or sitting in a peaceful place in your home while you drink your morning coffee.
No matter what you do, the purpose is to actively and consciously balance your mind first thing every day. Do this for at least 10 minutes and you will enter your morning feeling calmer and more peaceful. Throughout the day, when something frustrates you, envision that 10-minute activity, and you will begin to feel calmer. If that seems unlikely, think about it this way: If you start your day in the mindset of stress, you are probably going to feel it all day. The opposite, of course, is also true.
Now for the difficult conversations: The morning balance won’t make you immune to all frustration. You may walk into the office feeling calm, but all it takes is a flippant comment from your boss or a nasty email to set you off. That’s where the tactics come in to play.
The most effective way to control our emotions in the conversation is to use questions. This works for three reasons: first, we gain clarity; second, questions buy us enough time to get back to that place of centeredness we experienced that morning; third and most importantly, questions enable us to be inquisitive instead of reactionary.
The questions you use differ depending on the type of conversation. Try a few examples:
1) If someone makes a harsh or coarse remark, ask him to clarify. “It sounds like you are frustrated with something I’ve done. What’s going on?”
2) If you feel wrongly accused, ask for the facts. “I want to understand how you see the events that took place because I believe there is a misunderstanding. Can you go through the events as you see them?”
3) If you need to address a behavior that is bothering you, try to understand the rationale behind it. “I’ve noticed that you have been coming in late every day, even though we agreed that you would be here on time. Can you tell me why this is happening?”
4) If the person you are speaking with is defensive, give him the opportunity to explain why he feels attacked, but remind him that you are frustrated too. “This problem is charged for both of us. Can you tell me what, specifically, is making you angry?”
Balancing yourself every day, and then using questions to deflect, listen and gain your composure will markedly change the way you converse, the results you get and the way you feel.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.