Hamlet, Act V, Scene 2: “The readiness is all.” Boy, are we ready. We are ready for the vaccine; ready for COVID to end; ready for the economy to come back; ready to resume our lives.
The irony of our own readiness is that it doesn’t make time move faster, and it doesn’t bring answers. The demand side of the equation is high. The supply side is what’s missing.
The Last Leg
I often think about how the last mile of a race feels. Why is it that when we are almost at the finish line, we feel most ready to give up? Maybe it’s because that’s when we realize how far we have come, and just how tired we are. We are desperate to cross the finish line, and we just can’t wait any longer. The closer a thing gets, the faster we move toward it.
We’re quite possibly at that last mile of the race right now with COVID. Ready for it to end, but no dates on the vaccines, and no real deadline for when life will resume. It’s tempting to throw off our masks, see a few more of the friends we haven’t really seen in a year; hug people.
If only we knew just how close we were. If we could see the finish line, perhaps that last mile and all the “readiness” we’ve built up to get there wouldn’t seem so hard.
Dealing with the Unknowns
The question, then, isn’t how do we get answers, but how do we deal with not having them? Like everything in life, the key is knowing and then acting on the things we can control, and finding the mental fortitude to accept what is not in our power.
The one thing we can control is our intake of accurate information (as opposed to believing rumors and hearsay). There are two points we can and should monitor regularly:
First, is the level of COVID in our community. There is so much information coming at us that it’s overwhelming. One of the simplest and clearest I’ve found is www.covidactnow.org. Just click on “Florida” and type in “Monroe County” for three simple data points: The infection rate, daily new cases and the positive test rate. There’s a picture of a thermometer that sums it up, and tells you the level of risk of infection based on numbers.
The second point is availability of the vaccine for Monroe County. The informational site and portal for vaccine appointments will be up on www.monroe.floridahealth.gov, and the latest information about the number of vaccines in Monroe County is www.tinyurl.com/vacsummary.
At the very least, sticking with consistent and accurate information can ensure that we are well informed and clear on what is to come, even if we don’t know when.
Vaccine Envy
We are hearing that there will be a wait, that a sign up is necessary, and that people we know who are not on the front lines are proudly displaying their bare arms post-vaccine on social media. This creates more upset and chaos, and even resentment. That feeling of “what about me, or my loved ones?” comes up for many people. In this case, it is all about reminding ourselves that soon enough the clot in the system will clear and the vaccine will flow more easily. If we want it, we’ll all get it in the coming months. The finish line is coming.
In the end, we have only to remember that the worst (heaven willing) is behind us. We have turned a corner, and we have come far to get here. Now, as we approach the end to this nightmare of a race, more ready than we have ever been, we need to remind ourselves that all will be well, and that we will get there soon enough. Just one last push.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.