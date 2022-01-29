For years my husband has been saying that Key West is where his “averageness shines.” Our labor market has always been small, and transient. Most people don’t move to the Keys to further their career; they come for a lifestyle and then find a means to support it.
COVID and the departure of our contract workers bring our labor conundrum to new heights. According to data from the Key West Chamber of Commerce, the city lost almost 2,000 workers between May 2020 and March 2021. While we are slowly seeing employees trickle back into the Keys, our businesses are by no means out of the woods.
In this type of climate where even “averageness shines” many business leaders are simply relieved to have enough staff to stay open and service the all-time high number of visitors spilling into the Keys. The old business adage that “everyone is expendable” no longer applies.
Many business leaders have told me that they simply can’t hold their staff accountable for fear of them walking out. In one case, an HR manager called an employee out for using foul language in front of his co-workers. He challenged her by asking, “What are you going to do, fire me?” (Note, they were already working with a skeleton crew that day.)
Are managers and leaders truly at the mercy of their staff? Is it prudent to call staff out, hold them accountable, utilize disciplinary action or even ask them to do their job when they can literally find another job (that might pay more) right up the street?
The answer isn’t either yes or no. It’s actually the wrong question. The first question managers and leaders should be asking themselves is, “How do I build a culture in which people want to stay here?” Let’s get one thing out of the way: Money. It is necessary to look at your comp set and make sure you are paying as much if not slightly more than your peers. Realize, however, that money isn’t enough. The competitive advantage you have over other businesses isn’t about money in the end; it’s about the culture you create.
Despite what most people think, studies show that money only accounts for about 7-10% of job satisfaction. If we want to keep employees, we need to rely on research that shows us what matters most: Appreciation, respect and recognition. The majority of employees will stay and work hard if they feel they are part of a team, and if they work in a place in which their opinions and needs matter.
For managers and leaders that means asking individuals and groups of staff what you can do to make their work easier, rewarding them with meaningful praise and offering small perks whenever possible to show how much employees are valued.
Some organizations even use a little tool called “stay interviews.” We are all familiar with exit interviews conducted by HR when an employee leaves. A stay interview is when a manager casually checks in with individual staff members and asks the question, “What would make you stay with us?” The discussion shouldn’t and can’t lead to promises (and that should be made clear), but the information can be extremely useful. Even partially tending to the answers can go a very long way in retention.
Once leaders have built a culture in which people feel heard, cared for and appreciated, they can proceed with constructive criticism, setting expectations and holding staff accountable.
In this climate, we have to continue to keep high expectations, hire and expect more than “averageness” and not settle. Likewise, we have to work harder at creating a culture in which our people can truly grow.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.