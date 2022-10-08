This week, every time I drive, I feel like I’m driving at rush hour in Miami. I’ve been in or seen arguments erupt over trivial matters and have been copied on a slew of snarky work emails. At first, I thought it was just me, but I knew it wasn’t my imagination when my husband let someone go in front of him at the grocery store and the guy actually said, “You’re the first person who has been nice to me in three days since the storm passed! What happened to One Human Family?”
It seems odd after dodging the biggest bullet in our state’s recent history to be irritable and aggressive. Shouldn’t we be kinder than ever, living in a deep sense of gratitude, counting blessings, not sweating the small stuff? In actuality, the irritability and agitation are completely normal. Our angst and anger are typical responses to a brush with a life-threatening disaster.
First, while the Keys were spared the devastation by Ian that befell our neighbors just north of us, many people in our community suffered major losses to their properties, cars and businesses. That can mean months, even years of rebuilding. We also mourn the loss the people in other communities have suffered, and we battle with our own sense of helplessness and vicarious despair.
Second, we struggle with the “Russian Roulette Syndrome.” Witnessing the random tragedy of another heightens our own sense of dread and doom. We dodged this bullet, but we can’t help but wonder if we are one step closer to our turn.
Finally, we contend with our innate stress response, otherwise known as “Fight or Flight.” We are programmed in crisis to react with strength and agility. Our bodies release massive amounts of adrenaline and cortisol to help us manage the crisis. Once the crisis is over, it takes time to come down from that elevated state, and fatigue sets in. We are most vulnerable to illness not during a crisis, but after the worst of it passes.
Maybe these explanations don’t make you feel any better about our One Human Family on edge, but at the very least it makes us realize we are human and we are still family.
We can find our way back to equilibrium through three avenues: Awareness, time and acts of kindness.
We must first accept that our individual and collective response is typical, and we must go through it to get to the other side. We can remember that it simply takes time to calm down, clean up, rebuild, find our way back to normal. Perhaps our most effective tool, particularly when we feel overwhelmed by the loss around us, is to help. The smallest acts of kindness can make a difference. We can pledge money, volunteer, help our neighbors who got flooded and respond to rage with its opposite.
We don’t have the means to fix what has been broken beyond our imagination. We don’t have the ability to predict if and when it would be our turn. We can’t and shouldn’t force ourselves back to normal before we can truly get there. But we can understand it, own it, be patient with it and do our very best to be of service to each other.
Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call 305-296-5437 or visit http://www.elisalevy.com.