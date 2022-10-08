This week, every time I drive, I feel like I’m driving at rush hour in Miami. I’ve been in or seen arguments erupt over trivial matters and have been copied on a slew of snarky work emails. At first, I thought it was just me, but I knew it wasn’t my imagination when my husband let someone go in front of him at the grocery store and the guy actually said, “You’re the first person who has been nice to me in three days since the storm passed! What happened to One Human Family?”

It seems odd after dodging the biggest bullet in our state’s recent history to be irritable and aggressive. Shouldn’t we be kinder than ever, living in a deep sense of gratitude, counting blessings, not sweating the small stuff? In actuality, the irritability and agitation are completely normal. Our angst and anger are typical responses to a brush with a life-threatening disaster.