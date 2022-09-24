It’s the eve of the Jewish New Year. The holiday is celebrated with some of the same festivities as the traditional secular holiday, but with one caveat: A focus on forgiveness.
They say that in the first 10 days after the new year, we are “inscribed in the book of life.” Those days are a time of deep introspection and humility. We are to ask ourselves whom we are required to forgive and whom we hope will forgive us. It’s a beautiful time of year, and yet since I was a child, I still struggle with it. I’d rather just hold on to the self-deceptive, ignorant notion that I’m almost always right and go happily along thinking others are not, but the older I get, the more that equation flips.
No matter what holiday you celebrate, any time that life calls us to contemplate forgiveness we should step back and listen. Forgiveness is freedom. It’s a call for empathy and compassion for ourselves and others, and it almost always leads to a deeper level of peace in our lives. Of course, we all want that; the problem is getting there.
We often feel we are letting someone off the hook if we give up our anger. But the truth is that we are letting ourselves off the hook. If our forgiveness depended on others’ actions we would have no freedom. Why make yourself and your life’s decisions dependent on what someone else does or says?
To learn how to forgive you do not have to go anywhere or do anything. Forgiveness isn’t a process that happens between people; it happens inside them. So, just stay where you are, get quiet and try three things:
1. Analyze the Need. Think back to the event or relationship that has hurt you and try to understand why the person did it. People act as a result of unmet needs and hurt others because of that pain. Sometimes it is useful to understand without judgment the need those people were trying to meet when they hurt you. Typical factors are poor self-esteem, fear, and the need to be heard or feel important. It may be a way of reacting to old abuses they endured. By understanding the need you may realize that their behavior wasn’t about you; it was about them. You may even begin to feel compassionate toward them.
2. Accept the Situation. When you think of what happened, try to take the words “should,” “fair” and “right” out of the picture. Repeat out loud or write down what happened without using value statements. This process is extremely difficult, but it will help you acknowledge the experience without judging it. Fully accepting what happened starts with accepting yourself. We often feel other emotions when we are angry like humiliation, envy, powerlessness and a loss of respect. We say that the person who hurt us made us feel these things about ourselves, but in truth, no one makes us feel anything; we let them. Give yourself permission to be human and it will be a lot easier to do the same for others.
3. Let It Go. Remember that anger is a choice and only you have the power to release it. The easiest way to let go is to list on paper or in your mind all of the negative impacts your anger has on you. Then list the impacts on the person you are angry at, and compare. It’s almost a guarantee that your list will be a lot longer. Think of letting go of anger as giving yourself permission to stop punching yourself in the stomach. Repeat to yourself in your mind or out loud, “I will not punish myself for what someone else did to me.” If you feel that surge of anger rise up in you, go back to step 1 and remind yourself of the need or pain that made them hurt you.
These aren’t steps as much as processes. Forgiveness is a choice we may have to make many times before we can fully let go. Whether it’s a yearly event or an ongoing one, we owe it to ourselves and our precious lives to work at this. Mastering this art may be the most significant means of obtaining the freedom we deserve in our short time on this Earth.
