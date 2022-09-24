It’s the eve of the Jewish New Year. The holiday is celebrated with some of the same festivities as the traditional secular holiday, but with one caveat: A focus on forgiveness.

They say that in the first 10 days after the new year, we are “inscribed in the book of life.” Those days are a time of deep introspection and humility. We are to ask ourselves whom we are required to forgive and whom we hope will forgive us. It’s a beautiful time of year, and yet since I was a child, I still struggle with it. I’d rather just hold on to the self-deceptive, ignorant notion that I’m almost always right and go happily along thinking others are not, but the older I get, the more that equation flips.