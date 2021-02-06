There are more uses for propane than just the gas grill.
The stove, water heater, refrigerator, dryer, pool heaters and backup generators can also all be run off of propane, according to Erik deBoer, one of the managing partners of Como Propane, located at the the lumber yard at 1109 Eaton St.
He adds he was particularly intrigued by propane-run refrigerators, because the whole idea of using a fire to make items cold sounded counter-intuitive to him. However, after going through several hurricanes, he said the hardest part was being without electricity for long periods of time.
How important is that?
“It’s a question whether or not the desire to be able to keep refrigerated food without electricity for weeks at a time, how meaningful that is to you; it’s meaningful to me and I’m glad to have it,” deBoer said with a hearty chuckle.
When dealing with a commodity such as propane, deBoer is quick to point out, “Our propane is the same as everyone else’s propane.”
Because of that, it is also a competitive business and different from standard electricity, which is a government-regulated utility.
“You don’t have a choice which electrical company you go with, but with propane, you do,” stated deBoer.
His managing partner and son-in-law, Arlen Fernandez, pointed out there are a couple major differences when choosing Como instead of the competition.
Fernandez said customer service and fair and transparent pricing are two of those differences. “We are also the only independently owned and operated [propane] distribution service in the Keys.”
Como, which also has a propane storage facility on Big Pine Key, is also locally managed, and has a partnership and relationship with Manley-DeBoer Lumber. In business since 2017, Como has seven employees and four 4,000-gallon trucks that also operate on propane, which can make a world of difference, especially when other sources of fuel are scarce.
Fernandez said he often gets asked by those considering Como if they can deliver quickly, especially after a storm.
He recounted the story of after Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017, how Marriott Beachside and the Hyatt Place hotel in Marathon immediately contacted them asking if they could quickly provide propane.
“The answer was yes and it played a major part in us acquiring those accounts,” said deBoer. “Due to our ability to deliver the day after, they were able to do what they were able to do. The storm passed on Sunday and we were delivering by Monday morning.”
Those two hotels were housing first responders, U.S. Navy and police personnel and country commissioners as they collectively worked to rebuild what had been damaged.
What are additional reasons why customers choose to work with Como?
“I think first and foremost to support the local economy,” said Fernandez. “And they will know that anytime they pick up the phone someone is going to be on the other line. We have a 24-hour response.”
Long-term, deBoer said he sees propane as a permanent fixture of the energy equation in the Florida Keys for many years to come. He added they have had “major market penetration” in just four years, which proves they can compete with the larger, national companies.
When asked if they have developed a company slogan, deBoer broke into laughter, saying, “No we haven’t worked on a company slogan.
“It’s pretty much a nuts-and-bolts, blue-collar kind of business delivering propane, there’s nothing glamorous about it. Manley-deBoer built a reputation over many years for honest dealings and reliability.”