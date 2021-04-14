MONROE COUNTY — County permitting offices has replaced the permit drop-off/pickup and mail-in system with in-person permitting services.
The reopening is expected to minimize permitting delays for building and other permits. COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all four permitting offices. Three of the offices have insufficient space and will be open with limits to maintain the Centers for Disease Control’s distancing guidelines, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
All customers must wear facial coverings in all offices. There are no restrictions on the number of permit applications a person can submit.
Meetings with plans examiners, inspectors, planners and biologists will continue via phone, email and Zoom because of space limitations. Pre-COVID-19, staff tried to assist all customers who arrived before 3 p.m., but now all customers who arrive before or at 3 p.m. may not be served, Livengood said.
There may also be a backlog of dropped-off permit applications when the county makes the transition, which staff is working to eliminate. Date and time order may be disrupted until all backlogged dropoff applications are processed, Livengood said.
At the Key Largo office, two customer service representatives will be at the front counter to do intake and issuance. There will be one line for customers. Those waiting can likely be accommodated indoors.Key Largo is the only office where sufficient space will allow for a separate area outside of the permitting line to submit applications for Planning and Environmental Resources.
At the Ocean Reef Club, drop-off will continue as the county is operating out of a temporary facility. When the new building opens, there will be one customer service representative at the front counter and waiting will occur outside.
In Marathon, there will be two customer service representatives at the front counter for intake and issuance. Due to space limitations, there will be a sign indicating only two people at one time inside the permit lobby. On Stock Island, one customer service representative will be at the front counter. Waiting will occur outside the office in an indoor hallway.
County staff is seeking Monroe County Commission approval to replace permitting software system with an online system for permitting, plans review and inspections. The new system would allow staff to review the applications and plans simultaneously throughout the four permitting offices, decreasing the 35-day-minimum plan review process. The earliest the system will go live is tentatively April 2022, according to county officials.