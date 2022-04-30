Nathan Fosness started his small business, Custom Wood Designs by Nathan Fosness, in January 2022. Progress has been encouraging so far for the Islamorada resident who was born and raised in Seattle, Washington.
Fosness has always been good at performing work with his hands. Before moving to the Florida Keys, he spent several years in the construction and carpentry industries while also coming into contact with interesting cultures in Bali, Indonesia and Thailand.
Both experiences allowed him to envision his current career path, and now, Fosness creates hand-crafted epoxy and resin river tables as well as specialty light fixtures, furnishings, cutting boards, shelving, cabinets, custom knives and more.
He especially enjoys creating his river tables, using live or reclaimed edge wood. When the resin fully pigments onto the wood, the substance creates a river-like imprint on the surface that seemingly flows through the center of the table. Crafting the structures isn’t easy or cheap, either.
“The materials cost a lot of money, so if you want to make any money, you have to mark up the price quite a bit,” said Darice Hofstein, his girlfriend, business partner and business co-owner.
The cost depends on the size of the project or the price of the wood, but with mahogany in the mix, rates for the specialty products can run between $1,000-$4,000.
The luminous tables require several hours of detailed wood refinery skills and a true passion for woodworking.
“It took 20 years to comb the craft of what he does. No one just gets up and creates that. This took years and years of sweat and love,” she said.
The art form is highly technical, with Fosness fixated on taking measurements, sanding down woodwork and the other skills required to complete his pieces with the just-right finishing touch.
“Instead of pouring the resin on top of wood as many other artists would, he creates a gap between the two pieces of wood, which fill all the way through the table,” Hofstein said.
This attention to detail puts a finishing touch on the art, creating a visual spectacle for the viewer’s eye.
On the business side, the tandem is putting in the necessary groundwork after their launch just a few months ago.
Hofstein said she is responsible for developing Fosness’s website, https://www.nathanfosness.com, organizing appearances at events, along with marketing and sales.
“I organize orders and let the world know who he is. I also help with some inspiration and creativity. I give him a piece of my mind here and there and have a very artistic side too. We blend well together on different projects,” she said.
She said the short-term goal of the business is to continue to acquire higher-end clientele, with one focus audience including people that have an appreciation for fine, hand-crafted art.
As for the future? “A retail store that can display pieces of his art gallery,” she envisions.
This would include a storefront, along with a workspace in the back. Here, Fosness would have a solidified workspace to pursue his craft while also having a chance to meet customers and make sales.
“That’s the long-term goal for us,” Hofstein said.
For information, email nathanfosness@gmail.com or call 305-393-3197 or 954-383-5994.