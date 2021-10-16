A project to build new housing units and lots for mobile homes at the site of the former Sea Breeze and San Pedro trailer parks on Plantation Key has broken ground after some delay, and the owners are expecting an opening date around October 2022.
Sun Outdoors Islamorada, as the location is to be known, has its marina walls installed already.
“They’ve been there for quite some time,” said Lori Applegate, a divisional vice president with Sun Communities, the owners of the site. Sun Communities owns other developments around the Keys, including Riptide RV Resort in Key Largo, Pelican and Ocean Breeze RV parks in Marathon, and another group of manufactured homes in Key West, Applegate said.
San Pedro and Sea Breeze were once trailer parks and sources of affordable housing in Islamorada. Many of the mobile homes had been there so long that they were no longer mobile in 2017 when evacuation orders came through for Hurricane Irma. As a result, the parks were heavily damaged by the storm. Sun acquired both parks and an empty property between them, and Sun Outdoors will consist of all three.
The new compound will consist of some manufactured homes that will be gated off and have their own pool and cabanas and a two-story community building with an office area and fitness center. The manufactured homes will be two-story stilted units with a few different floor plans available, Applegate said.
There will also be three different sites for mobile home lots that will be rented out. Applegate said they will be “nice, high-end RV sites,” with barbecues and other amenities.
Pricing for the units is still being worked out by the company, Applegate said. Asked whether the need for affordable housing in the village was being factored into any of the pricing, given that the two former trailer parks were a source for that, Applegate said the property will have six affordable homes as required by village code. Rentals for the new community will be handled out of the office at Ocean Breeze in Marathon.
Sun Communities is based in Michigan and has more than 200 sites around the U.S. Applegate said that the company has “grown significantly over the last few years.”