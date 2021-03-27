Albert Einstein said it best: “Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution.” We spend a lot of time talking about the transmission of COVID, but there is no “disease” more contagious than negativity.
We may be more susceptible to the thinking of our peers than we’d like to admit. In the 1950s, psychologist Solomon Asch asked a group of volunteers to guess the length of a vertical black line on a piece of paper. He found that individuals guessed based on the answers they heard form their peers. The person surrounded by people who claimed the line was short did the same. Those around a group who estimated a longer line followed in suit.
The implications of this are obvious, yet startling. We see things differently based on the perceptions of those around us. In fact, even objective reality can be obscured by the opinions of others. If you work with a person who constantly talks about the “doom-and-gloom” of life, you will slowly but surely start to adopt similar thinking patterns.
If hanging around dogs give you mental fleas, the answer seems simple: Don’t hang around those dogs. But the problem extends beyond social peer groups. We may be able to select who we spend social time with, but we don’t control who we work with, our customers, and the media influences that elbows their way into our psyches every day. If we add up the hours you spend in social setting vs. work, we probably are more influenced by our co-workers and customers than by our family and closest friends.
So, how do we limit the influence others have on us when they are constantly complaining, whining, talking pessimistically, and bringing us all down? We all know we can’t change others, and besides, that’s not our job. When people around us are negative, we have one only one responsibility: To make sure we don’t fall into the negativity trap. The good news is that while we may be influenced, we can control your emotions more than we realize.
Here are three simple practices to adopt that help us stay positive.
1) Practice thought control. Studies show that on average we have 20,000 thoughts per day, and the majority are negative. The problem is that most of us never really track our thoughts, and we certainly don’t feel that we have power over them. Yet nothing could be farther from the truth.
If someone makes a negative comment like “We’re never going to get out of this horrible situation,” catch it in your head and change it to a more accurate statement like, “We are getting better every week. More people are getting the vaccine and fewer are ill. It may take time, but we’ll get there.” You can say it out loud to that person, or simply to yourself. Repetition is the key to learning, so for the next hour or so, repeat that thought in your head a few times until it sticks.
2) Adopt an attitude of gratitude. Every time you feel yourself sliding into the negativity trap, sit down and make a list of every positive aspect of your job, your relationship, your family and your friends. You can write it down, or just say it in your head. You can even choose to be grateful for the bad things that haven’t happened. Try to choose at least five things, and really picture them, and feel them and see the faces of the people for which you are thankful. What does this do? It gives you perspective. This doesn’t mean you should ignore the state of the world around you, but most of the time when we’re feeling negative, we forget the bigger picture of our lives.
3) Orient yourself to the best parts of people and situations. Remember that every person has some light inside them — some positive aspect to their personality. We can choose to focus on the bad behaviors and characteristics or the good. Sometimes it’s hard to find the good, but if we look hard enough, use compassion, and remember that we too can be difficult at times, we can find it.
In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” The same is true with negativity. Ultimately, it’s a choice. The problem is that we don’t take the time to realize that we are being influenced by our peers. First, we have to pay attention and realize when it’s happening. Then, we need to counter that negativity by reframing it our own minds. If negativity is contagious, so is its opposite. The work we do to feel better will inevitably spill over on to our colleagues, families and friends. So, we need to do the work for ourselves and for benefit of those around us.
